Mason Martin drains 11 threes as Neuqua boys basketball lights up West Aurora

Neuqua Valley boys basketball returns to the court with an exciting young roster led by sophomore sensation Cole Kelly and sharpshooter Mason Martin. The Wildcats face a tough West Aurora team in the annual Hoops for Healing tournament. The Blackhawks fell in a close battle with Oswego the night before. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats come out shooting

The Wildcats hold an early lead off a Cole Kelly jumper. He gets to the lane and kicks a pass out to Martin, who buries a three. A sign of things to come for the junior as Neuqua leads 5-0.

The Blackhawks look to keep pace in the early going. Junior Travis Brown hits a shot from beyond the arc as West Aurora trails by two.

Neuqua has the offense clicking early. Martin finds a cutting Arshil Khimani for the layup on the baseline out of bounds play as Neuqua takes a 10-5 lead.

Martin comes out shooting with his quick release, knocking down his third three of the opening quarter as the Cats lead 17-10.

West Aurora is staying right with them. Drew Lundberg holds on to the loose ball and gets a triple from the top of the key to fall as the Blackhawks trail 17-13.

Cole Kelly powers Neuqua in the opening quarter

Cole Kelly is a tough player to defend, but it becomes impossible when he’s hitting the step-back three-pointer. The Wildcats go up 20-13 as Kelly scores 10 in the opening quarter.

Neuqua displays good ball movement with Andrew Hoffman finding Kelly, who drops a pass to Luke Balgro, who makes the layup. Neuqua leads 22-15.

Travis Brown is doing his part to help the Blackhawks. He gets the steal and takes it all the way to the cup for the layup and the foul. West Aurora is down 24-20. 24 points on the night for Brown.

Into the second quarter, Cole Kelly runs the break as he stops and pops from three and drains it. Neuqua builds up a double-digit lead.

Mason Martin is still red hot from beyond the arc as he drills the corner three. One of five threes in the first half for Martin.

Neuqua keeping the Blackhawks at bay with Carter Coviello feeding a cutting Danny Mikuta, who gets the hoop and the harm. Seven points for Mikuta as Neuqua leads 45-31 at halftime.

Mason Martin torches the nets from beyond the arc

Martin picks up where he left off in the third quarter, burying another three as the West Aurora defense gives him too much room to operate.

West Aurora does what it can to stay close. Jaden Matthews with a great drive and tough layup in the paint. 10 points in the game for Matthews.

Kelly is back on the attack, driving the length of the court and getting the tough runner to fall. 20 points and nine rebounds for the sophomore as Neuqua goes up by 20.

Neuqua gets some help off the bench as well. Big man Darlin Aghomi gets the rebound and puts in his second basket of the second half.

But the story of the night is Mason Martin. A career night as he drains six second-half three pointers, giving him a Neuqua Valley record 11 in the game. 41 points in total for an unforgettable season-opening performance. Neuqua Valley goes on cruise control to roll past West Aurora 88-60. Matchups with Oswego and Oswego East await to close out the Hoops for Healing tournament.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!