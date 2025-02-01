Max ‘Man of Steele’ scores 23 points to help Naperville North boys basketball top Naperville Central

The boys basketball Crosstown Classic Part Two heads to Naperville Central territory as the host Redhawks look to avenge an 11-point loss to Naperville North in December. The Huskies hope to sweep the season series while eager to end a four-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a promising start for North as Max Steele takes a long three and nails it to put the Huskies up 7-1.

The Redhawks get their offense going when Casey Cooperkawa is in the right spot for the board and put back following the miss from Evan Moss. The Hawks trail 9-5 after the first.

North increases the lead, but Central and Evan Moss attack the painted area with a nice lay-in to get a pair back.

The Huskies start their run in the second quarter

Back comes the Huskies and specifically, Max Steele. Will Harvey finds agent number five in the corner, and he connects on the trifecta.

Steele will do more than just scoring. He bounce passes to Miles Okine and shows off a strong floater that grows North’s lead to 24-10.

Central tries to cut into the deficit with TJ Hillman who pulls a long floater that drops into the bucket.

The Huskies add more insurance before the break. Okine finds a cutting Carson Loughlin who gets the hoop and the harm. It’s 29-14 in favor of the road team at halftime.

Redhawks with a positive start to the second half

Central opens the second half on a positive note. Some good rebounding results in Hillman shooting for three on the wing and he sinks it.

Steele is still on the court and is still pouring it on with with a layup at the rim. The Huskies with an explosive 37-17 lead midway through the third.

Here come the Huskies again but with Antonio Brown who jukes the defender and scoops it in for two more.

Max Steele leads Naperville North with twenty three points in the win

The third quarter is winding down, so Steele ends it in style. He’s open in the corner and kaboom. The Man of Steele with twenty-three points in the game and that helps Naperville North boys basketball to a 55-35 win over Naperville Central.

