Maya Stohner carves up the defense for the score

Girls play of the week brings us to the girls flag football field, where Naperville Central’s Maya Stohner stands her ground on the Redhawks’ Senior Night against rival Naperville North. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Maya Stohner shreds the defense for the touchdown

Stohner gets the pass and takes it from there. She sends the entire Huskie defense to the dentist with her fancy footwork and soars in for the touchdown. Good luck defending that as Stohner scores the touchdown and our play of the week.

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