Merrick Sullivan lays out to show out for Benet Baseball

It’s the opening week for IHSA baseball, and Benet’s Merrick Sullivan is already looking strong defensively. The Redwings took on Metea Valley, and Sullivan lays out for the web gem at third. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Merrick Sullivan goes full extension for the catch

In the bottom of the sixth, a high pop fly is sent into foul territory. Sullivan tracks it from third, and lays out in shallow left field for the catch! Some great concentration on the play. To the slow mo, we go— Sullivan had another solid defensive play earlier in the day, but Benet fell to Metea.

