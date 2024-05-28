Merrick Sullivan makes the web gem at second base for Benet Academy

Benet Academy baseball took on Kaneland in the Regional Semis, where second basemen Merrick Sullivan lays out for the catch.

Merrick Sullivan lays out for the grab at second for Benet Academy baseball

It’s 8-3 Redwings in the top of the third, as the defense looks to close out the game. A liner is sent up the middle, but Sullivan shows off the athleticism with the diving grab! We have to take another look at the play from the junior.

Benet would Beat Kaneland 8-5, before knocking off St. Francis in the Regional finals.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!