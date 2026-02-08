Metea and Waubonsie each advance a pair at the Sycamore girls bowling regional

One week after Metea Valley took home the DVC Championship trophy, the Mustangs were back in action at Mardi Gras Lanes in the Sycamore regional. Waubonsie Valley is a strong contender as well, inspired by head coach Mike Knoll, along with Oswego and Oswego East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oswego, Yorkville, and Sycamore punch their tickets

Oswego is moving on to the section round with a fourth-place finish behind Raegan Vinopal and Sunnie Bowker, who both finish in the top 12 for the Panthers.

Senior Abby Kot starts Metea Valley off strong with a strike. She averages a 159 and tallies a six-game series of 954,

Yorkville showcases itself well, finishing in third place and advancing to sectionals behind strong days from Alison and Haylie Sloniker, Anna Stillmunkes, and Levi Taft.

The Warriors get a big game right out of the lunch break thanks to senior Mae McInerney. The All-DVC performer helps the team with a series of 926.

Megan Rickenberger steps in for Waubonsie for the afternoon session, delivering a trio of games with scores above 150 to keep the green and gold in the hunt for the top four.

Metea Valley senior Gray Parli hopes to make it back to sectionals in her final season. A spare will help as she rolls a series of 987.

Waubonsie Valley senior Lily Elsea catches fire near the end of game five, with a turkey in the tenth frame. Her score of 1009 is right on the cusp of the individual cut line.

Another team punching its ticket to sectionals is Sycamore, led by senior Kaitlynn Doerner, who scores the best series of the day with a 1342 as the Knights finish in second as a team.

Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley each qualify two bowlers

Waubonsie Valley is in the top six as a team, but is not going to have enough to crack the top four. But senior Emerson Schwartz scores one of the best days of her career, snagging an individual sectional spot with a 1043.

Metea Valley is unable to get into the top four as well, finishing in seventh, but Shannon Lynch is heading to sectionals for the first time in her career with a great series score of 1001 to finish in 18th place.

Waubonsie junior Sam Skurka is moving on to the sectionals for the first time as well, after an 1133, a score that puts the Warrior in the top 15 overall.

Metea Valley senior Mya Moore is going back to sectionals after another standout performance, finishing in fifth place overall with a 1190 as she gives the Mustangs another qualifier.

Oswego East impresses on the lanes to win the regional

Your regional champion is Oswego East as the Wolves lead from the end of the morning session through the finish. Bella Santeliz leads the way along with her sister Maya, Bethanie Norman, Caitlyn Bucher, and Leah Andrews, all roll well for the champs. Four teams and four local bowlers will head to the Harlem sectional next Saturday.