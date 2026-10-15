Metea boys soccer draws on Senior Night versus Waubonsie

As mid-October approaches, so does the final week of conference matchups for boys soccer.

It’s crunch time for IHSA boys soccer teams, as the end of the regular season draws near. Waubonsie Valley travels up Eola Road to take on Metea Valley on Mustang turf. It’s also senior night for Metea Valley, as they recognize their future 2027 graduates. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both goalkeepers keep the game tied

Early on in the match, the Mustangs try to get things started. Evan Loo tries for the ball, but Waubonsie keeper Nolan Watt beats him. Loo regains control and taps it to Adrian Michalak, who goes for the strike, but dub-V’s Watt saves the day, yet again.

A few minutes later, the Warriors on the move. Going downfield, Lucas Garcia chips over to Gavin Byrne through traffic. Byrne gains a foot ahead and attempts the shot, but it’s just off target.

Still in the first half, Waubonsie Valley has another chance to score. Off the throw-in from Gavin Byrne, Yasser Gomez fields it. He goes for the cross, but Metea heads the ball away. Warrior Benas Ramonas gains control of the ball and fires away, but Metea keeper Chase Grosrenaud reels it in. The game remains scoreless as we head into the break

Now in the second half, the Warriors try to break the ice off the scoreboard first. Shaurya Jain throws the ball to Lucas Garcia; Garcia passes to Gavin Byrne, who sets him up, as Garcia goes for the strike; Metea’s Chase Grosrenaud is in the right place at the right time for a great save.

Metea and Waubonsie draw

With the second half winding down, the Mustangs put their foot on the gas. Evan Loo sends it to Thiago Barata, who shoots from distance, but Waubonsie’s Nolan Watt makes a diving save!

With time expiring, Metea has another chance as Andres Morris is at the helm for the corner. In the crossfire, teammate Tyler Johnson tries to knock it in, but his shot goes wide. At the end of regulation, the match is tied 0-0, heading into overtime!

Now in the first overtime, Mustangs Andres Morris and Abood Ali combine efforts and fire the ball towards the net. Waubonsie’s Evan Wojtowich and Sean Ebenezer are caught in the mix trying to clear, but it’s deflected off his teammate Sean Ebenezer, and Nolan Watt is able to collect it for a game-saving stop!

After two overtime periods, both squads are running out of time. Yasser Gomez has a chance at the corner, but it’s headed away by the Mustangs. Scott Gillen recovers it and winds up for a second-chance opportunity, until Chase Grosrenaud knocks the ball to the side. The match ends in a 0-0 draw.

The first round of playoffs starts next week, where it’s win or go home. Waubonsie takes on Bolingbrook at Downers Grove South next Tuesday, while Metea will face off against Burlington Central next Wednesday.

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