Metea boys volleyball holds off Neuqua Valley in straight sets

Welcome back to boys volleyball, where tonight’s matchup features the Metea Valley Mustangs hosting the 15-4 Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Wildcats aim to stay perfect in conference play, while the Mustangs look to earn their first DVC win at home. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley boys Volleyball pulls ahead of Neuqua in the first set

Neuqua comes out firing in set one as Chase Marston delivers a strong kill to give the Wildcats an early 2-0 lead.

After some quick points on both sides, Metea sets up Ryan Da Silva, who powers through for a kill to tie the score at 3.

The Mustangs keep the momentum rolling. Off the serve, Logan Tai delivers an ace, giving Metea a 5-3 advantage.

The Wildcats respond right back as Dhruva Jasti matches with an ace of his own to even things up at 5 apiece.

Metea retakes the lead as Om Patel sets up Nathan Verthein, who hammers it home for the kill and a 9-7 Mustang edge.

Verthein continues to shine. Once again, Patel feeds him the assist, and Verthein finishes with authority.

Then, on the very next play, the Wildcats try to challenge him at the net, but Verthein comes up with the block to extend the Mustang lead.

The ball rattles off the net, and Neuqua manages to keep it alive. The Mustangs go back to Verthein, but he’s denied. After a long rally, Ryan Da Silva steps in with a big kill, forcing a Wildcat timeout as Metea leads 18-15 in set one.

Set point for the Mustangs, and Da Silva seals the deal with another strong finish. Metea takes set one, 25-22.

Wildcats start the second set on top thanks to Marston

Neuqua looks to flip the script in set two. Marston opens with a kill to give the Wildcats the first point.

Following a quick response from Metea, Liam Mitchell tries to score for Neuqua, but the ball dances along the net and doesn’t fall. Marston is there to clean it up, putting the Wildcats ahead 3-2.

Looking for a spark, Da Silva delivers again for the Mustangs, but they still trail 4-6.

Metea overpowers Neuqua and moves to 1-1 in the DVC

Now down just one, Metea ties it at 6 as Patel sets up Vladyslav Kadihrob for the equalizer.

On the very next serve, Da Silva applies pressure and forces a defensive miscue from Neuqua. Metea grabs the lead.

The Mustangs continue to surge. After a tough rally, they find Da Silva once more, who rips another kill to give Metea a commanding 18-15 lead in set two.

Match point. After a hard-fought rally, Neuqua commits a violation, ending the set and the match. The Mustangs complete the sweep, 2-0, and earn their first DVC win.