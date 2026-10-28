Metea captures three-set win over Neuqua in girls volleyball regionals

The playoffs are here for girls volleyball as Metea Valley takes on Neuqua Valley in the regional semifinals. Metea Valley enters postseason play as the 11th seed after finishing the regular season with a 12-21 record. On the other side, Neuqua Valley enters as the 8th seed after closing the regular season with a 16-17 record. The Wildcats look to complete the full-season sweep of the Mustangs after their two wins in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Into the first set, the Wildcats look to continue their strong start as Tatum Kelly and Maya Wiszniewske get the block on Mustang Katie Wagner. The Wildcats start off strong with a 7-2 run.

Metea’s Sienna Bialek looks to slow down the hot start from the Wildcats and does just that as the Mustang secures the point after the great serve.

The Wildcats look to put an end to the Metea rally as Tatum Kelly sets up Alex Durkin, who avoids the block and secures the point. The Wildcats lead 13-10.

Later in the set, Katie Wagner serves for Metea. The Mustangs’ serve lands in the back row for an ace, tying the game at 18-18.

After a point on the previous serve, Neuqua’s Braelyn Bara comes up big, this time with the ace to put the Cats back out in front, 21-19.

Mustangs steal set one

Maya Urban serves for Metea. Allyse King and Ishana Harish rise up and get the block on Neuqua’s Maddie Florio to tie the game at 22.

The Mustangs look to close out the first set as Maya Urban sets up Ishana Harish, who gets enough on her shot despite the Neuqua block to secure the back-and-forth first set victory, 25-23.

Neuqua looks to get off to another strong start in the second set as Destiny Ngeah passes to outside hitter Ariana Owiti for the kill.

Metea senior Raina Parekh leaps into the air for the black and gold point. Neuqua leads 5-4.

Braelyn Bara extends the Wildcat lead to 11-5 after the strong serve.

After the Wildcat serve, Mustang Allyse King bumps the volleyball high into the air and lands out of the reach of Wildcat Cecily Rogers for the point. The Mustangs trail 17-10.

Wildcats win set two to keep their season alive

Despite the Mustangs cutting into the deficit, the Wildcats remain in control as Destiny Ngeah sets up Ariana Owitty for the big-time kill shot.

The Wildcats keep their foot on the gas as Tatum Kelly passes to Alex Durkin for the nice shot in between two Mustangs for the point. The Wildcats force a third set after their 25-17 win in the second set.

Early in the tiebreaking set, the Mustang front line hosts a block party with not just one, but two blocks as Alana Schille and Ishana Harish (Ha-Ree-Shh) get the block on Tatum Kelly.

Later on, Neuqua’s Ariana Owitty avoids the Metea block for the point. Neuqua leads 9-6.

Now trailing by a point, Neuqua goes to Tatum Kelly, who avoids the Metea block as her shot lands in the back row. The score is all even at 11-11.

The Mustangs front line continues to make plays as Raina Parekh and Da’Miya Bettis get the block on Destiny Ngeah. The Mustangs lead 13-11.

Neuqua responds to Metea’s 3-0 run with a 3-0 run of its own as Alex Durkin tallies another kill as the Mustangs can’t keep the play alive.

After the Mustang serve, senior Allyse King meets Maddie Florio at the net for another black and gold block.

Trailing by three, the Wildcats host their own block party as Tatum Kelly and Maya Wiszniewske get the rejection at the net to bring the Cats within a score.

Metea pulls the upset to advance to the regional final

Tied at 21, Mustang Katie Wagner passes to Rachel Keeler, who sends the ball right back to Wagner, who leaps up as her shot avoids the Neuqua front line and lands in the back row for the point, giving Metea the 22-21 lead.

Following a violation and ball hit out of play, the last two points, the set, and the match go to Metea. After a thrilling battle between DVC foes, Metea Valley holds on for the three-set victory over Neuqua Valley: 25-22, 17-25, 25-23. Metea Valley advances to the regional finals, where they will take on three seed Downers Grove North on Thursday.

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