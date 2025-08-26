Metea closely defeats Neuqua in an IHSA Boys Soccer season opener

As the school year kicks in, so does IHSA boys soccer at Metea Valley High School. The Mustangs faceoff against the Wildcats as both teams kickoff their regular DVC matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley hosts Neuqua Valley to open the 2025 IHSA Boys Soccer season

The Mustangs are looking to get on the board as Ethan Arbetman kicks for goal, only for Wildcat Oskar Marcinkowski to dive in for the save.

After some long-distance passes, Arbetman looks for the goal, but Marcinkowski comes out of the net for the catch. It’s a no-score game throughout the remainder of the first half.

Jumping into the second half of the game, Wildcat Ian Van Horn; shooting from the corner to get the Wildcats on the board. Wildcat Chase Grosrenaud is open for the save.

Wildcats have a shot for a penalty kick from Van Horn once more. Van Horn’s kick deflects off a few Mustang players, and Grosrenaud dives for the save as the game is still at 0.

Ethan Arbetman puts the Mustangs ahead with 17 minutes left

It’s Metea Valley’s turn for a penalty kick. Arbetman makes the kick for a clean shot passed the goalie as the Mustangs are on the board 1-0, with huge excitement from Arbetman and the rest of the team on the field, and 17 minutes remaining on the clock.

About a minute left in the second, Wildcat Brendon Pacindo looks to score. The ball loops over towards the goal as Grosrenaud jumps up for the save. The Mustangs get off to a good start for the regular DVC matchup as they take home a 1-0 win over Neuqua Valley.