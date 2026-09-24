Metea girls golf beats Neuqua to go undefeated in DVC play

Neuqua Valley’s Malar Anand, Suchen Liu, Aditi Reddy, Ellie Rogers, and Keeley Gildemeister celebrate their senior night. The Wildcats host the Metea Valley Mustangs at Naperbrook Golf Course, who aim to stay undefeated this year in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting the day in style is Metea’s Ashley Jenner on the first hole. Her putt on the south end of the green has just enough power behind it to fall into the cup for par.

Anand’s try from around the same area lacks the dramatics but counts all the same. A par for the Wildcat starts her 43-score round.

Maya Shah carries the day for the Mustangs

Sophomore Mustang Maya Shah has her sights set on starting the afternoon one under. She has to settle for a par as well, leaving her birdie opportunity on the high side of the target.

A few holes later, on the fourth, Shah puts herself in position for birdie once again. Her iron shot off the tee descends onto the green within striking distance of the cup. Her following stroke is left slightly wide. Shah resolves the hole with a par, going on to post a clubhouse best 37.

Wildcat Elina Haines isn’t fazed by the distance between herself and the flagstick on her second shot. Her roll comes to a halt within a foot of the cup. The sophomore knocks in the gimme to hit one of her five pars on the afternoon.

Returning to the tee box, Ellie Rogers of Neuqua Valley sends her ball plunging right in front of the fringe. Lagging her next shot within neighboring distance, she leaves a customary look at par. Rogers taps in to secure her three and locks in a 50.

On the homestretch at seven, Metea freshman Gigi Sereenen faces a downhill sloping line for a chance at par. Her read is on point as her putt snakes towards the hole and rattles in. The Mustang would go on to score a 39 on the day.

Jenner continues to teach a putting clinic, leading this shot adjacent to the flag. This par contributes to her five-over-41 showing.

Neuqua makes its mark on the course

Hiding behind a tree on the closing hole, Neuqua’s Reddy airs her approach shot, tumbling onto the green. Her birdie chance has the right speed but is off line; however, she nails down a par. 44 is the end result for the Wildcat.

Although it’s a bit late in the season to play in the sand, Haines makes the most of it, shoveling her ball near the pin. Up and down she goes, capping off a Neuqua-best 40.

Keeley Gildemeister’s attempt at par on nine squeaks a little too far inside; she takes a bogey to write in a 46.

Wildcat Suchen Liu nearly clinches the play of the day at the ninth, setting this monster putt scarcely close to the hole. Her 47th swing of the round ends with a par.

The Mustangs stay perfect in DVC play to end the regular season

Despite a strong finish from the Blue and Gold, their Senior Night is spoiled by the Metea Valley Mustangs, who remain unbeaten with a final score of 162-172.

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