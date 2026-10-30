Metea girls volleyball falls to Downers Grove North in regional finals

The girls’ volleyball postseason continues as Metea Valley takes on Downers Grove North in a regional championship matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Trojans claim the first set

After a thrilling three-set win over Neuqua Valley, the eleventh-seeded Mustangs look to build on their momentum. However, the third-seeded Downers Grove North stands in their way.

The Trojans are off to a fast start as senior Nicole Liu rises up and builds their lead with back-to-back kills.

Junior Alana Schille puts an end to the Mustangs’ slow start with the kill.

Moments later, the momentum is on the Mustangs’ side of the net as senior Raina Parekh puts an end to the long rally with the point. The Mustangs trail 8-3.

After a Metea serve, the Trojans respond fast as Madison Mastalarz sends the ball over to outside hitter Ellery Cabaj for the point.

Later on, Metea go on a hot streak as Alana Schille leaps up and avoids the Trojan block attempt for the point to keep the Mustangs within striking distance, trailing 16-12.

Metea’s Raina Parekh avoids the Trojan front line for the black and gold point.

Nearing the end of the set, the Trojans pull away as Madison Mastalarz adds to the Trojan lead with the point after the serve. The Trojans would go on to win the opening set, 25-15.

Downers Grove North advances

Early into the second set, the Mustangs’ front line comes up with a big play as seniors Allyse King and Raina Parekh get the block on Sienna Shelton for the point to tie the game at 3-3.

Metea’s Alana Schille continues her impressive night after securing the point. The Mustangs trail 8-7.

North’s Nicole Liu puts an end to the rally by avoiding the Metea front line for the purple and white point.

Later in the set, the Trojans have all the momentum as Sienna Shelton extends the Trojan lead to double digits with the point.

Looking for a spark, the Mustangs keep the rally alive as senior Mia Brackley’s shot is too high for the Trojan defense and lands short for the point.

The Trojans continue to roll, putting an end to the long rally as Ellery Cabaj sets up Sienna Shelton for the kill shot that lands out of the reach of the Mustangs.

Downers Grove North secures the two-set victory over Metea Valley: 25-15, 25-10. The Trojans advance to the sectional semifinals, where they will take on the number two seed, Benet Academy, on Tuesday at Glenbard West.

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