Metea softball powers ahead of Naperville North with 8 run inning

Metea Valley softball is looking to power ahead and win three in a row to get above .500 on the season. To do that, they’ll have to take down Naperville North on the road as the Huskies look to avoid losing their third straight game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North softball opens with a 1-0 lead

This game would start off back and forth. In the bottom of the first still scoreless, Sara Rossi’s flyball goes over the head of the right fielder. She would take advantage and make it to third for a triple.

Next up is Maddi Larsen who plops it down also into right field she gets to first and drives Rossi into home as the Huskies lead 1-0.

Metea Valley takes the lead but the Huskies respond

In the top of the second Metea looks to get the offense going. Claire DesRosiers bombs it out to deep right field and makes it to second to get the Mustangs on base.

Next up is Elena Gonzalez who buries it out of left field for a two-run home run. The Mustangs jump out ahead for the first time in the match up 2-1.

The Huskies would continue to put up a challenge. In the bottom of the second Ava Weishaar hits a pop-up to right field but the ball bounces off the fielders’ glove. She takes advantage of the error and makes it safely to third for another triple.

Up to bat next is Dylan Witzigreuter who grounds it out to first, but Weishaar is able to take advantage and make it safely to home for another run. North ties the game up at two.

Sara Rossi gives North the lead

Sara Rossi is up to bat again and proves to be the offensive catalyst for the Huskies early on. This single by her gets into the outfield for another base hit and drives in runner Olivia Hebron for the score. The Huskies reclaim the lead 3-2.

Metea softball powers ahead with a dominant offense

Metea wouldn’t be done, however, after retaking the lead 4-3 in the top of the third the Mustangs add another run as Gonzalez hits a single out to left field. She drives in runner Grace Feeley for another Mustang score as they extend their lead up 5-3.

In the top of the fifth, they look to add insurance to their lead as DesRosiers steps up. With runners on second and third, she hits another bomb out to right field, and it… is… gone. DesRosiers hits the second Mustang home run on the evening as Metea extends their lead now up 8-3.

In the top of the sixth now 11-3 after some walks by Metea, they would keep piling on as Reece Valha hits a pop-up to right field, but this time the North defense is unable to catch it. She turns it into an RBI double with DesRosiers and Sydney Eakin scoring to make it 13-3. It would be two of eight runs scored in the top of the sixth by Metea softball powers ahead with 14 unanswered to win 16-3 over Naperville North.