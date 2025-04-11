Metea Valley badminton starts the DVC season with a home court win over Waubonsie

Waubonsie Valley badminton hits the road to begin the 2025 DVC schedule with a visit to Metea Valley. The Mustangs now have former Neuqua Valley standout Arthi Cunkari leading the program with several new faces making the jump to the top of the varsity roster. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley racks up victories in the doubles division

Starting with number three doubles where Akshaya Annem and Nandini Chakrabartu from Waubonsie Valley take on Pragya Iyer and Medha Kotagiri from Metea. The Mustangs serve in the far court. Annem with the initial return before Chakrabartu lofts a shot to the back and lands for the point.

The Metea duo bounces back. Iyer serves before Kotagiri engages in a furious volley with both Warriors. The Mustangs win the battle and the match in two sets 21-11, 21-9.

Over at two doubles Hana Rahman and Harshita Baskaran from Waubonsie Valley go head to head against Devangi Kohli and Aditi Singh from Metea Valley.

In the opening set, Kohli, a returning state qualifier, shows off her power with an overhand smash that the Warriors are unable to return. The Mustangs take set one 21-9.

In set two, the Waubonsie Valley duo battles back, sending several returns back over before a smash puts away the point.

Metea Valley looks to secure the two set victory with Waubonsie serving. Singh launches a high return towards the back. Kohli playing near the net pops her return towards the corner and it stays inbounds for the point. The Mustangs win 21-9, 21-11.

Tisha Dubey and Vaishnavi Cheedepudi pick up the first win for Waubonsie

The Mustangs now look to move to sweep the doubles division entering the one doubles matchup where Moneesha Goduguchinta and Saanvi Gupta square off against Tisha Dubey and Vaishnavi Cheedepudi from Waubonsie Valley.

Dubey serves in the far court in the opening set. Metea sends it back over before Gupta gets a smash through for the point.

The Warriors are able to take a back and forth opening set and in set two, Cheedepudi and Dubey use back-to-back drop shots for the point and the straight sets victory 21-15, 21-16.

The Mustangs get the edge in singles play

Despite Metea winning four of five doubles matchups by comfortable margins, the singles matches featured much tighter scores. Medha Kotagiri competes at three singles for Metea against Hana Rahman from Waubonsie.

Rahman serves in the near court and uses a series of lob shots to keep her opponent near the back line, before unleashing a low line drive smash for the point.

Kotagiri shows good resilience, coming back to win the opening set. In set two, Rahman moves her around the court, but the Mustang is able to dig out a return before sending back a smash for the point. Another win for Metea by the score of 21-17, 21-15.

In two singles Vaishnavi Cheedepudi from Waubonsie and Devangi Kohli from Metea are each looking to build on their doubles victories. Kohli is able to take the opening set 21-12.

Following a serve from the Warrior, Kohli makes some nice returns but Cheedepudi comes back with a smash to help win a tight second set, 23-21.

Flipping sides in set three, Kohli scoops out a return that forces Cheedepudi to uses a backhand lob. Kohli pounces with a quick smash for the point and a third set win 21-12.

Metea Valley starts DVC play with a victory

Waubonsie Valley gets on the board with singles victories from Nandini Chakrabartu in seven singles and Maira Haq in nine singles. Tisha Dubey hopes to earn a sweep competing in one singles against Pragya Iyer from Metea Valley.

In the opening set, Dubey is playing in complete control, moving around the court smoothly and dropping in the point to take set one 21-7.

In set two, Iyer completely flips the script and battles back for the victory. A perfectly placed drop shot just over the net helps put things away 22-20.

In set three, the two-time state qualifier from Waubonsie regroups and uses a lob and a quick shot into the front corner to earn the point. Dubey goes on to win the third set 21-6 to complete her day. Metea Valley badminton secures the team victory by the score of 11-4 over Waubonsie with a matchup against Neuqua Valley on the horizon.