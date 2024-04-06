Metea Valley badminton takes down rivals Waubonsie Valley

We have a 2024 Battle of Eola matchup between Metea Valley badminton and Waubonsie Valley. The Mustangs have had the advantage in recent years but the Warriors will look to change that narrative this evening and pick up a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley badminton sweeps the doubles against Waubonsie

The Mustangs’ doubles pair of Moneesha Goduguchinta and Pragya Iyer, pick up the first points of the afternoon. Iyer’s power and creative drop shot made it difficult for their opponents, Tisha Dubey and Christina Manikyarao, who were defeated 21-17 and 21-11.

Riya Alwala and Vamshika Bejwar are up and getting active in two doubles for Metea against Anna Buchenauer and Alexis Ahlert of Waubonsie. Bejwar used an effective forehand swing and was able to place the birdy in different areas of the court. They won with ease, 21-9 and 21-11.

In the number one doubles, The power that Mustangs Sri Battula and Devangi Kohli had on their smashes bothered Norah George and Harshita Baskaran. Metea Valley sweeps the doubles portion of the day.

Tisha Dubey gets Waubonsie on the board

On the singles side, Dubey was the lone Warrior who picked up a point for her team. She and Battula, both ranked as number one, battled. The early momentum gained by Dubey was too much as she got the singles win putting Waubonsie on the board with a point.

Mustangs too much for the Warriors and win 14-1

Metea Valley’s Iyer kept the attack going for the Mustangs as she quickly put away Baskaran in two sets 21-11 and 21-7.

That left George and Bejwar as the only match to force a third set. George rallied against Bejwar throughout the first set and was able to win 21-15.

Bejwar came out and flipped the momentum in sets two and three, capping a dominant afternoon for the Mustangs, who defeated the Warriors 14-1.