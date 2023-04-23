Metea Valley baseball holds off Waubonsie Valley in postponed game

Metea Valley baseball hangs on for a home victory over Waubonsie Valley after the game was postponed for two days. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Baseball is in action as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel to Metea Valley to face the Mustangs on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon.

Neither team able to get on the board

Pitching for the Warriors is Carter King with Mustang Michael Bryant at bat. Bryant hits a hard ground ball to center field for a single.

With two outs in the bottom of the 2nd, Liam Wagner strikes out looking to end the inning.

Bottom of the 3rd, Jake LaVine is at bat and hits a grounder down the first base line for a single.

At bat is Daniel Bastidas, he hits one to Ryan Morton who throws him out at first base. Unfortunately, thunderstorms came in so the game would be postponed.

Game postponed and resumed two days later

The game is resumed two days later and we move ahead to the bottom of the fourth with the Mustangs up 1-0.

The sun is out this time as Liam Wagner strikes out swinging.

Metea Valley’s offense finds a rhythm

Bottom of the 5th, Kyle Bucher hits a line drive to center field, which is good for a single.

Later in the inning with Metea leading by two runs, Drew Hopkins hits a ground ball that goes through the legs of Ryan Morton. Michael Bryant and Jeremy Wrona come around to score and that extends the lead to 4-0.

Waubonsie Valley’s comeback attempt falls short

Jumping ahead to the 7th inning, Josh Hung lifts this ball to right field. Jayden Malone can’t make the catch on the fly ball so Michael Cullen scores and Hung gets to third base standing up.

At bat is Ben Ford and he drives this ball down the left field line to bring Hung home to make it 4-2 Waubonsie.

Hiroshy Wong looking to continue the Warriors’ rally. Unfortunately he flies out to Jayden Malone and that would be the ball game. After all that, Metea Valley takes home the 4-2 win over Waubonsie Valley.

