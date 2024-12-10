Metea Valley bowler Mya Moore leads the Mustangs past Waubonsie

We’re at Fox Bowl for this week’s Girls Play of The Week as Metea Valley bowler Mya Moore leads the Mustangs past rivals Waubonsie Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley bowler Mya Moore shines in game three against Waubonsie

In the final game, Moore goes lights out recording the best score of the day at 215, after scoring 213 in game one. She nearly bowls a Turkey in the final frame but just misses out on the final pin, however, she gets the spare by knocking the final one down. On her last throw, Moore knocks down all the pins for a strike.

The Mustang was one of our best bowlers last season, and has started her junior year on a high note!

