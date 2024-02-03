Metea Valley boys basketball holds off a second half charge from Neuqua Valley

The 20-win Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the 16-win Metea Valley boys basketball squad. The two teams are second and third in the DVC, respectively. Neuqua comes off a 10-point loss to Glenbrook South, while the Mustangs also look to get back in the win column, after falling to rivals Waubonsie, by three. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Alex Danehl helps give Metea basketball an eight-point lead

A couple of minutes into the first, Metea’s Alex Danehl spots up from three and lets one fly, to give the Mustangs a 5-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Joe Balgro jostles for possession and gets the Wildcats on the board, making it 8-2.

Will Ashford moves swiftly, spinning around and hitting a fade-away jumper from the elbow to give the Mustangs an eight-point.

Mustangs continue to stay in front but Kinkade keeps Cats close

As we move to the second quarter Metea’s Jake Nosek drives and finishes a tough layup to give them a 17-5 lead.

Later in the quarter, Luke Kinkade gives Neuqua some life, driving hard to the basket and cutting the lead with a nice finish.

Neuqua continues to put some pressure on, with Balgro coming off a pick for a wide-open layup.

The Mustangs still hold strong with another three from Danehl, the senior.

Just after that though, Kinkade euro steps through 2 defenders and lays it over another. Neuqua still trails 23-14.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball makes it close

Into the second half, Kinkade hits a deep three to cut the deficit to seven. Neuqua continues to hang around, but the Mustangs respond just moments later.

The ensuing possession, James Parker answers with a three, pushing the lead back to 10.

Late in the quarter, Colin Gerrity for Neuqua finally makes it a one-score game by hitting this three, making it 38-35.

To end the Wildcat run, Ashford pulls up from the elbow and hits it, pushing the lead back to five for Metea.

A back-and-forth second half sees the game decided by last-minute free throws

To start the fourth, Gerrity posts up and hits a turnaround jumper for the Wildcats to make 40-37.

As they go back and forth in the final frame, we see Dominic Smith drive baseline and get the and 1! The stangs have pushed the lead to 7.

Metea continues its late run, as Danehl lands hard after finishing the tough layup to make it 55-46.

The Wildcats will not go away without a fight, as Gerrity hits a corner jumper to make it 55-53. Just under two minutes remain in the game.

But Neuqua falls just short after a couple of late-game free throws, as Metea Valley wins 59-55. The Mustangs improve to 17-8 on the season.