Metea Valley boys basketball picks up a dominating win over Naperville Central

Naperville Central celebrates Senior Night as the Redhawks honor their veteran players in their final home DVC contest before taking the court against Metea Valley. The Mustangs seek revenge after losing to the Hawks by ten back on January 7th.

The Redhawks are down 7-2 but a wide-open Ryder Erdman changes that to 7-5 with a three-point basket.

The Mustangs open the floodgates early

Jake Nosek works the ball in the short corner until he finds Khalil Jones who goes off the glass for two.

The Mustangs hold a 16-7 lead, Connor Sands helps Central doing it himself with a nice juke and then banks it in.

Later on, Metea nearly turns it over but Tyler Miller’s reflexes keeps the possession alive. He dribbles, pulls up for a long three and it goes in.

The Mustangs get a stop on defense and the Nosek throws the ball ahead to Tre Watkins who puts on the moves and lays it in. Metea with a scoring barrage to lead 30-11 after one.

Redhawks with a strong showing in quarter number two

The Redhawks get a spark going in the second quarter starting with a three pointer from Nate Abrahamson.

Then, Alex Liabo looks to pass but instead takes the three himself and swishes it home. Hawks go on a 10-3 run to trail 33-21.

Metea turns it back on halfway through with Dominic Smith attacking the painted area and puts in the bucket.

Halftime approaches and Watkins ends it in style with another nice lay-in to beat the buzzer. It’s 44-25 black and gold at the break.

Tre Watkins and Jake Nosek lead Metea Valley boys basketball to a win

Metea Valley displays the same rhythm on offense as Jake Nosek shoots for three and knocks it down. Nosek with 20 points in the game.

Nosek finds a streaking Watkins who delivers the knockout blow with a powerful slam. Watkins and Nosek combine for 40 points and the Mustangs take the 72-43 victory over Naperville Central.

