Metea Valley boys basketball steals one on the road over Neuqua Valley in DVC showdown

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats play host to the Metea Valley Mustangs for another DVC boys basketball conference matchup before the holiday season gets into swing. Both teams are coming off win with the Wildcats taking down Naperville Central and the Mustangs defeating Chicago Bulls College Prep. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Momentum swings back and forth in the early going

The Wildcats start off with an early advantage behind a quick three-point shot thanks to Whitman Charboneau.

The Mustangs respond as Tyler Miller shoots a deep three to tie the game early in the opening quarter.

A few plays later, Mustangs guard Khalil Jones dishes a great pass to Miller again for an easy transition layup.

Charboneau provides more offense for the Wildcats as he swishes the pull-up jumper.

Miller swishes his second three of the first quarter to give the Mustangs an early 8-5 lead as the game swings back and forth in the opening minutes.

6’6 freshman sensation Cole Kelly joins in on the three-point party as he scores off the top of the key for the Wildcats.

The first quarter ends with Charboneu beating the buzzer in the first quarter to give his team a two-point lead.

In the second quarter, Tre Watkins finds Connor Lavery for the bucket and the foul to complete the three-point play.

On the next possession, the Wildcats lose the ball and it bounces right back to Tre Watkins as he goes coast to coast for the slam.

Both teams would go back and forth in the second quarter as Garreck Chong from Neuqua Valley shoots a beautiful fadeaway jumper to give his squad a 13-11 lead.

Mustangs and Wildcats keep exchanging buckets

Khalil Jones drives into the paint to tie the game once again for the Mustangs as the back and forth battle continues.

Later on after a missed shot by Chong, Kelly stays aggressive on the boards and finds the ball to score on the second chance opportunity.

The Wildcats would go on a 5-0 run as Carter Coviello shoots a beautiful transition three pointer to make it 18-15 Wildcats.

The Mustangs respond with Miller who hits his third three of the first half.

Coviello finds the rim as he gets the layup against Lavery. Then he plays great defense by getting the steal to take the ball coast to coast for the basket plus the foul.

Miller stays hot and silences the crowd with his fourth three-point basket of the game.

The third quarter is the same as both teams keep exchanging buckets. Jones gets on the board again with a nice pull-up jumper to give his team a four-point lead in the 3rd quarter!

The Wildcats have a response give up as Charbenaou throws a bullet pass ahead to senior David Taiwo and look out below, Taiwo slams it home.

On the next offensive possession for Neuqua, Charbenaou gets another bucket with a foul to add to his 21-point night.

Tyler Miller has a night to remember for Metea Valley

Miller displays the hot hand tonight as he shoots his 5th three of the game. Then Lavery knocks down another jumper to extend the lead for the Mustangs early in the fourth quarter.

Luke Johnson gives his team the three to chip into their five point deficit. Then Taiwo knocks down a nice midrange jumper to contribute for his team, tying the game at 42-42.

Khalil Jones comes up with another mid-range shot to put his team back in front as time begins to wind down, 44-42.

A few plays later Charbeanou completes the spin move to score the bucket and the extra point.

The Mustangs with a lead and looking to add to it as Jones slices through the defense to get his own and one opportunity as the ball finds its mark. Metea Valley goes up by five.

Down the stretch the Mustangs defense clamps down and Metea Valley boys basketball is able close the game out to steal one on the road 57-49 over Neuqua Valley

