Metea Valley boys basketball uses strong second half to beat Naperville Central

Metea Valley boys basketball goes up against Naperville Central, with the postseason fast approaching. These two teams met in January in Redhawk territory, with Metea Valley taking home the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley basketball opens with a small lead thanks to James Parker

The Mustangs are down by two at the start, however, James Parker goes in for a basket to tie it up.

Down by two again for The Mustangs, but Alex Danehl goes in for the layup knotting the game up at four.

Moments later, James Parker finds Dominic Smith as he goes in for a basket of his own. The Mustangs now lead 6-4.

The Redhawks want in on the action as Connor Sands knocks home a 3-point basket from the corner.

Closing out the first, Mustang Jake Nosek goes for the slam. It’s a low-score start as the Mustangs end the first quarter with a 12-9 lead.

Naperville Central keeps it within one at the half

The score picks up in the second period as Mustang Will Ashford finishes through the contact.

A little later on, Smith finds Nosek and he knocks down a mid-range shot. It’s 22-17 Metea.

The Redhawks are on the attack as Alex Liabo finds Jack Gervase for a 3-point basket.

Liabo is looking to add to his point total and he does with a floater.

Later on, Gervase throws a long pass to Ryder Erdmann and he knocks down the trifecta. The score is 26-25 Mustangs as we go into halftime.

Metea does enough to get past the Redhawks

Going into the third, Parker finds Smith on a nice pass, and gets it to go. Metea’s still up by one.

The Mustangs keep responding, with Nosek knocking down the three ball. The Mustangs are up 33-27.

Going into the fourth quarter Redhawk Jack First gets the two points plus the foul. Central still trails by seven.

The Mustangs would continue to hold the lead in the fourth. Parker beautifully lays one off to Ashford who scores the and-one. Metea goes on to beat Naperville Central 45-34.