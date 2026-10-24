Metea Valley boys soccer falls 2-1 in regional finals

The IHSA boys soccer season continues with the Metea Valley Mustangs taking on the East Aurora Tomcats. The winner advances to the Sectional Semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

East Aurora advances to the sectional semifinal

The Tomcats apply pressure early in the first half. Despite a missed corner kick, Kenneth Montano rebounds and fires on net. Mustang goalkeeper Gabe Molyboga gobbles it up, keeping the score tied.

Minutes later, the red and black get another chance. After a pass from Emmanuel Rodriguez, William Gomez shoots and hits the top left corner of the goalpost.

The Mustangs want in on the action. Freshman forward Andres Morris tries to set up David Guva in front until East Aurora goalkeeper Carlos Fabela Jr. comes out to make the save.

With under 16 minutes left in the first half, the Tomcats break the ice. Following a penalty, Aldahir Heredia is awarded a penalty kick and converts. East Aurora carries a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Moments after the whistle sounds, Metea pushes upfield. Guva gets his kick off, but the ball soars just high over the crossbar.

The Tomcats add to their lead with under ten minutes to go. Denzel Martinez finds a window between defenders and scores. East Aurora takes a big 2-0 advantage late in regulation.

With over five minutes remaining, the Mustangs get a penalty kick opportunity. Guva fires and sends it in. The Mustangs now trail 2-1.

However, that was all the Mustang offense could muster. In the end, time runs out. After a hard-fought battle, the Mustangs fall 2-1 to East Aurora.

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