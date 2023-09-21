Metea Valley boys soccer picks up third DVC win against Neuqua

Metea Valley boys soccer hosts Neuqua Valley in a mid-season DVC matchup. On senior night, the Mustangs look to improve to 3-0 in conference play as the Wildcats look for their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley boys soccer get out to a first half lead

Neuqua looks to get started on the attack but Luke Wasowicz’s shot is saved by Metea keeper Ravi Shah, his first of the night.

Metea gets their turn on the attack and Michael Senese feeds Jack Dowal, but his shot is saved by Wildcat keeper, Nick Varrone.

The aggressive start from the Mustangs leads to a corner kick that Dylan Ferreira connects right onto the head of Senese who puts Metea up 1-0. The Mustangs pick up the first goal, twenty minutes into the game.

A few minutes later Metea finds themselves in the attacking zone and once again, Senese connects with Ferreira, who sweeps one across the keeper to pad the Mustangs lead at 2-0 Metea would take that lead into the half.

Ferreira records a brace

Midway through the second half, Ferreira has a free kick in a dangerous area and converts it for his second goal of the match. His shot puts Metea up 3-0.

Neuqua looks to get back in the match as Andrew Tedrow’s shot is saved by Shah and the follow-up is put wide of the net. Metea still leads 3-0 with 10 minutes left.

With a few minutes remaining, Dominic Landato has a free kick and finds the bottom left corner of the net to make it 3-1. It was too late though and a Metea goal moments later ended the match at 4-1. Metea next faces Marmion on Saturday and Neuqua takes on York on Thursday.

