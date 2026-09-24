Metea Valley boys soccer secures 1-0 shutout over Naperville Central

Naperville Central and Metea Valley clash in Mustang country. Both teams put on a defensive battle that saw the Mustangs pull off a 1-0 win over the Redhawks.

Welcome back to some boys’ soccer action! Tonight the Metea Valley Mustangs host the traveling Naperville Central Redhawks. Central comes into tonight’s matchup on a three-game win streak and seeks to make it four with a road win against the Mustangs. Metea hopes to start a new winning streak after their four-game streak was snapped at the hands of the defending state champions, Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks open the game on the attack as midfielder Sebastian Martinez takes a shot, but goalie Chase Grosrenaud saves it, keeping the score scoreless five minutes in.

Central keeps the attack pushing as the offense secures multiple shots on Grosrenaud, but he holds his ground, preventing a Redhawk goal, and we remain scoreless.

The Mustangs work the ball up the middle as time dwindles; David Guva makes a move on the Redhawk defender before taking a shot attempt, but it veers right, narrowly missing the goal.

Rami Fanek plus Thiago Barata equals a Metea goal

Just before halftime, the Redhawks set up the Mustangs for a free kick opportunity. Rami Fanek locates his teammate Thiago Barata, and he kicks it in for tonight’s first goal. The Mustangs lead 1-0 going into the break.

In the second half, the Mustangs keep the offensive attack going as they attempt another shot, but it’s saved by Redhawk goalie Sean VanBaalen.

Metea defense stands tall to lock up the win

Last attempt for Central to send the game into overtime on the throw-in. Multiple Redhawks get an opportunity for the equalizer; however, Mustang goalie Gabe Molyboga secures the game-winning save as time expires and the Mustangs win it 1-0.

The Redhawks come back home for their next matchup this Thursday, taking on Hinsdale Central, while the Mustangs begin tournament action this Thursday as they take on Springfield in the Great River Classic.

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