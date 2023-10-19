Metea Valley boys soccer upsets six seed Marmion Academy in the regional semi-finals

The Metea Valley Mustangs upsets the Cadets in a close IHSA Regional matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the IHSA Regional Semi-finals in boys soccer as the six-seed, Marmion Academy Cadets, host the twelve-seeded Metea Valley Mustangs. Marmion finished the regular season 12-3-3 with only one loss at home this season. On the other hand, the Mustangs finished up 7-10-1 and are 1-6 on the road.

Marmion opens the game on the prowl

Later on in the first, Mustang, Michael Senese gets tripped as the Mustangs are awarded a free kick for their first real chance for a shot on net. The set piece is taken on goal, and its hit over the net, as we remain scoreless in the first.

It’s been all Marmion in the first half as Cadet Giovanni Magana it on the free kick. He crosses one inside the box, but Shah is there to grab it and take away any opportunity.

Here we see Senese is called for offsides, as the Mustangs were just a couple of feet away from having a chance on goal.

Both teams score late in the first

With the first-half clock reaching under seven minutes to play, Nico Villalobos chases the ball down the left sideline and crosses it to the head of Cole Hadfield, who rises above the keeper and hits one into the net. The Cadet backline almost cleared the ball away, but the Mustangs now lead 1-0.

Just three minutes later, a long-distance free kick from Magana is placed perfectly at the left post, as Jordan Peinado gets a head on it and equalizes the game. A great goal from Marmion and we go into halftime with the game tied 1-1.

Keepers keeping their teams alive

Marmion’s goalkeeper Adam Ozsvath denies Senese on back-to-back goal-scoring opportunities, with the first coming at the end of the first half, and another to begin the second. The score remains tied at 1-1 thanks to some great goalkeeping.

Shah does the same thing for his team: and that’s making clutch saves. He first makes a great read by stopping a penalty kick. He then shuts down another scoring chance, as both keepers are coming up big for their teams.

Seven minutes into the second half, following the barrage of saves from both keepers, Abel Lopez finds the back of the net on a rebound chance off a corner to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead with much of the half to be played.

Metea Valley upsets Marmion in the regional semi’s

With all momentum on Metea Valley’s side, the offense continues to push. Shah’s goal kick goes over the back line of Marmion as Senese is in on goal. He chips it right over the keepers head and celebrates with a summersault backflip. The Mustangs take down the Cadets on the road 3-1 and will play Romeoville in the regional finals on Saturday.

