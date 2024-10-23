Metea Valley boys soccer wins Regional semifinal in a penalty shootout against Marmion

Metea Valley boys soccer travel to Marmion Academy for a regional semi-final against the Cadets. The Mustangs have won two straight while outscoring their opponents twelve goals to zero, and Marmion hopes to win its first game in October. The winner advances to play Plainfield Central in the Regional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams score but Marmion boys soccer ends the half with a 2-1 lead

Metea Valley starts off strong, as Edson Rodriguez runs down the right wing. He crosses one into the box, where a Cadet hits one in for an own goal! The Mustangs strike first.

About 10 minutes later, Marmion Academy is awarded a penalty. Giovanni Magana steps up, and barely gets one past the keepers’ arms! We’re all square at one.

The Cadets keep applying the pressure as they win the ball back and turn it into offense. Jordan Peinado lobs a through ball right to the foot of Patrick Fitzgerald, who breaks free and scores the second cadet goal! Some great teamwork from Marmion gives the Cadets a 2-1 halftime lead.

Metea Valley boys soccer ties it up and both teams score in overtime to force PK’s

The Mustangs send a long throw-in to Jake Anargyros who flicks it on to Sahil Khare and he heads one himself past the Cadet goalie! A Well-executed throw-in ties the game for the Mustangs, and the score would remain deadlocked as we head into overtime.

As the first half of the overtime begins, Metea wastes no time to press the advantage. The Mustangs work the ball around the midfield before finding Eric Jernigan down the wing. He crosses one into the box, where Michael Birkner scores the goal! It breaks the tie and puts the Mustangs in the lead, 3-2.

With just a minute left in the second overtime, the Cadet’s move to tie it up. Jamin Berman crosses one into the box, and Patrick Fitzgerald gets a foot on it before Peinado sends it into the back of the net! Marmion ties it up at three, and this one is headed to a penalty kick shootout.

Metea Valley boys soccer goalie Patrick Maroney stops three penalties to lift the Mustangs to the Regional final

First to the spot is Anargyros for Metea, and he takes it slow, before scoring one in the bottom left corner.

Jamin Berman runs up for the kick, but Maroney stands tall for the save! Metea maintains a one-goal advantage.

It’s Diego Tellez’s turn for Marmion, and he riffles one into the top right corner, tying up the PK’s at 1-1.

It’s Khare’s turn to score for the Mustangs, getting the goalie to go right while scoring to the left.

Rodriguez scores his penalty kick for Metea, sending one right at the Cadet goalie! The Mustangs lead the PK’s 3-1.

Needing to score to continue the penalties, Andres Alvarez tries to go low, but once again, Maroney comes up big for the Mustangs! The goalie makes the save and gives Metea Valley the win. They’ll take on Plainfield Central on Friday night in the Regional Final.