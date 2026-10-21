Metea Valley boys soccer wins regional semifinals over West Aurora

The first round of the IHSA boys soccer playoffs begins here at East Aurora, as the twelfth-seeded Metea Valley Mustangs face off against the sixth-seeded West Aurora Blackhawks. The last time these two teams played was in the regular season last year, and the Mustangs are looking for revenge after a 4-1 loss. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

David Guva and Mustangs move on to the regional finals

West Aurora puts the pressure on early. Roman Morales sends a grounder on net, but is just off the mark.

With under seven minutes remaining, the Mustangs attack. Josh Aguado fires a shot from the sideline on goal. But the goalkeeper can’t stop it, and David Guva sends it into the back of the net. Metea strikes first and leads 1-0.

Shortly after, the Blackhawks get another chance to score. Justin Sadi kicks from midfield into a screen in front of the net, but Gabe Molboga does his best Superman impression for the save. Metea carries the lead into halftime.

With nearly 23 minutes left in the second half, Daniel Guva is sent out for a penalty kick. He nails it; however, the officials call him back to retry it.

With a little help from the post, Guva gets his second goal of the night. The Mustangs sit in the driver’s seat late in the second half.

However, the Blackhawks fight back. Senior Roman Morales pulls off an incredible bicycle kick in front of the net to bring the game within one.

The gold and black go back the other way. China Zhumabek sauces over to Andres Morris, who uses a strong left foot, but the shot goes wide.

In the end, the Mustangs secure their first playoff win since 2024 with a 2-1 win over West Aurora. They move on to the regional finals, taking on the Fourth-seeded East Aurora Tomcats in the second round on Friday.

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