Metea Valley boys tennis ends the home DVC schedule with victory over Naperville Central

Metea Valley boys tennis wraps up the home portion of the DVC schedule against Naperville Central. The Redhawks look for a win in two doubles with Adriel Jaithra Shreeram and Oscar Riddle against Dhanush Chittalluri and Henry Oyekanmi from Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs start strong in doubles play

Chittalluri serves in the near court before Oyekanmi lunges in and slams down the point at the net. The Mustangs take the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Riddle serves in the far court. Metea sends it back, but Jaithra Shreeram gets a pair of back-to-back nice returns for the point. The Redhawks hope to force a third set.

The Mustangs have chance to put things away in set two. Chittalluri with another serve before Oyekanmi uses his long reach to smash down another point. Metea takes the second set 6-4 to earn the win.

At one doubles, Nick Tangedahl and Christian Coleman from Naperville Central take on Rish Railkar and Ameya Tyagi from Metea. In the first set, Tyagi with a serve and Railkar gets in the right spot to split the court with a smash down the middle for the Mustang point.

Later in the set, Tangedahl serves in the near court. Coleman is ready for the return as he spikes the ball down for the point as set one heads to a tiebreaker.

Coleman serves in the far court for the Redhawks. Railkar volleys back with both Central players until Tyagi closes out the point with a big forehand across the court. The Mustangs take the narrow first set win 7-6 but win comfortably in set two 6-0.

Metea looks to keep rolling in the singles division

After Metea sweeps the four doubles matchups, the Mustangs look to keep things rolling in singles with Sakthi Karthikeyan from Metea against Nolan Getting from Central.

Getting is able to earn an early point after a solid return, forcing an error into the net.

Karthikeyan serves in the far court and heads towards the net. Getting has a couple returns as he moves to the right. The Mustang then fires an overhand smash that crosses up Getting to earn the point. Kathikeyan wins in two sets 6-2, 6-0.

Over to number two singles where Metea Valley freshman Carter Donnelly will face Isaac Liu from Naperville Central. In the first set Donnelly serves in the far court. Liu sends a return back before Donnelly uses a backhand to slice a shot with a lot of backspin and watches it just die for the point. The Mustang wins the first set 6-0.

Donnelly serves in the near court in the second set and approaches the net while waiting return. Liu sends a low line drive right at him and it deflects off the racquet for the Redhawk point.

Looking to put things away late in the second set, Donnelly uses the underhand shot on his second serve. Liu is able to get to several returns, but Donnelly is able to play aggressive and puts the final point away with a smash. Another win for the Mustangs in straight sets.

Mihir Arya continues his stellar senior season

Metea Valley senior Mihir Arya looks to complete the team sweep in one singles against Jason Cheng from Naperville Central. In the first set, Cheng delivers a serve. Some nice returns from Arya, but Cheng rears back and whips a forehand past his opponent and down for the point. A fantastic shot from the Redhawk that earns a thumbs up from Arya as well.

Later in the set, Cheng with another serve as Arya spins his return to push Cheng near the back line. Arya then comes to the net and quickly smashes down the point to take the first set 6-0.

Arya serves in the near court in the second set. Cheng sends the ball back and drifts to his right. Arya charges and fires a line drive back to Cheng’s left to earn the point. The Mustang gets a win in straight sets. Metea Valley boys tennis takes the team victory by the score of 7-0 over Naperville Central