Metea Valley boys volleyball holds off a late comeback from Naperville Central

We have a DVC conference matchup with Thursday night boys volleyball action as the Metea Valley Mustangs host the Naperville Central Redhawks. Both teams are looking to bounce back after recent defeats. The Redhawks are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. The Mustangs fell to Benet Academy the night before, but they look to keep pace with rivals Waubonsie Valley in the DVC Conference title race. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs take control early in the first set

We are tied at three early in the first set. Ayaan Hashwani serves this one over the net. The Redhawks send it back and Ryan Da Silva hammers a kill for a Metea Valley point.

The Mustangs are flying leading 17-9 but Isaac Merz sets up the serve for Naperville Central. The ball goes over the net and Mustang Vladyslav Kadihrob tips it over the net. The Redhawks get reorganized and Justin Wang sets up Robert Ruthig, and he knocks the ball down for a point. Central is down by eight.

Ryan Da Silva serves for the Mustangs as they look to close out the first set strong. Henry Allman sets up Logan McGrath, and he buries the kill as Naperville Central trails 19-9.

The Redhawks continue to fight to stay alive in this one. McGrath once again gets another kill for Naperville Central as they now trail just 23-17.

McGrath looks to build on their momentum as he is set to serve for the red and white. Om Patel connects with Mustangs captain Shriyans Battula and he crushes it for the kill. Metea Valley is able to close out the first set 25-18.

Central looks to battle back in set two

The Mustangs set up to serve here with a 10-7 lead in the second set. Liam Mask sets up Isaac Merz and he hammers it for the spike to grab a point for Central as the Redhawks trail 10-8.

Aariz Hashwani steps up to serve for the Mustangs. The Redhawks cannot keep the ball in play, and the point goes to the gold and black.

It’s still a close one between these two teams as the Mustangs lead 18-15. Both sides go back and forth as Kadihrob hits the ball over the net. Lucas Hayes tries to get the ball back over but is unsuccessful as Metea takes the point.

The Mustangs serve this one as the Redhawks try to stay alive. Justin Wang connects with Hayes and he buries it for the point for Central as they trail 22-18.

The Redhawks continue to rally, trailing by just two points. Mask serves the ball for Central over as the Mustangs look to set up their captain on the counterattack. As Battula hits the ball, McGrath is there to knock it down for the Redhawks, and they are down by one, 24-23.

Mustangs edge Redhawks to win second set

Redhawks look to tie things up with a serve while the Mustangs look to finish the match off. Patel sets up Om Kota, who hammers it over as the Redhawks are unable to keep the ball in play, and Metea boys volleyball takes the second set 25-23 to sweep the match over Naperville Central in two sets.