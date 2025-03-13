Metea Valley defeats Lincoln-Way Central to open 2025 girls water polo season

Metea Valley hosts Lincoln-Way Centra girls water polo in the season opener. The Mustangs won this matchup last season 13-9. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea and Lincoln-Way Central open the 2025 IHSA girls water polo season

With a little over a minute left in the first quarter, Metea leads by three. Allison Bludgen pumps, pumps, and scores! Giving the Mustangs an early 5-1 lead.

Lincoln Way gets back in the game as number two works her way towards net and sends it in for the goal.

And more Knights momentum as number 13 waits and scores from the side. Metea still leads by two.

Metea Valley quickly responds nicely after their lead was threatened this time from Bludgen again, floating it past the goalie. It’s 7-3 Mustangs with a little over a minute left the second quarter.

Lincoln-Way Central scores first to open the second half but Metea Valley locks in to close out the contest

Coming out of the first half Lincoln Way scores right away, with number 11 skipping it in from distance. Metea still leads 8-5.

Metea Valley keeps up the attack in the second half, first Amelia Hervey’s shot is blocked, but it goes right to Makayla Paulding for the score! Mustangs lead 9-7.

Emma Kruzel sends it out to Bludgen, and watch this touch from the Mustang. She plops it over the goalie to make it 10-7 Mustangs.

Into the fourth, Hervey takes it down the left wing, finding Paulding who snipes it top right corner. Mustang lead 11-8 with five minutes left.

And the Mustangs keep adding on, with another arcing goal from Bludgen! Metea Valley dominates the second half to beat Lincoln-Way Central 13-8. The Mustangs will continue non-conference play until March 18 when they take on Waubonsie Valley.