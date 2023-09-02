Metea Valley football and Plainfield Central separated by just three points

Metea Valley football has arrived for their week two matchup with the Wildcats of Plainfield Central. Metea is looking to win its first game of the season after losing to Geneva last Friday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We begin in the 1st quarter, with Wildcat Matt Leto throwing a complete pass to Owen Lopykniski who gets taken down by Metea Valley’s Lucas Van Vierah. The Wildcats pick up an early 1st down.

Later on, Van Vierah is now in at quarterback and he finds Daniel Pere for a great stretching catch. The first quarter comes to a close and the game remains tied at zero.

Metea Valley’s Charles Flowers runs wild for the score

Things begin to heat up in the 2nd quarter as Metea Valley’s Charles Flowers uses his speed and flips the switch to run 71 yards for the first touchdown of the night. The Mustangs, however, go on to miss the extra point.

The Wildcats are now in great field position and are lined up in a jumbo formation. Leto fakes the defense and runs all the way to the end zone.

The Wildcats going for two in the same formation, as Mason Smith runs it in to take an 8-6 lead into halftime.

We’re now in the 3rd and Metea is looking to score. Mustang Da’Marion Lewis squeezes through a pack of teammates to pick up six points.

Metea now trying to score on the two-point conversion and Van Vierah is stopped by Andrew Shaw from Plainfield Central but the Mustangs still hold on to a 12-8 lead.

Later in the 3rd, Metea’s Nicolas Carrier receives the pitch and he has a trick up his sleeve. Carrier makes a perfect pass to Oscar Rivera Jr for a big Mustang gain.

Jumping into the 4th quarter with Leto making a complete pass to Plainfield Central’s Max Russell at the 32-yard line.

Inside the five-yard line, Plainfield Central manage to score as Smith runs through a small gap for a Wildcat touchdown. They now lead 15-12.

Metea Valley football drops close one to Plainfield Central

Mustangs with the ball and trying to go downfield for a score. Van Vierah looks to make a pass, but it gets intercepted by Mason Smith. This would result in The Wildcats taking home a close win with a score of 15-12 against the Mustangs.

