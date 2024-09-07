Metea Valley football easily handles Plainfield Central on senior night

Metea Valley football celebrates senior night as the Mustangs host Plainfield Central. The Wildcats won last season’s matchup 15-12 off a game-winning field goal, while the Mustangs are looking for their first win since 2022. Last week, Plainfield Central lost to Waukegan by two points while Metea fell to Downers Grove South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley football opens the game on fire against Plainfield Central

Two minutes into the first quarter, Jake MacLeod rolls out to his left and throws on the run to a wide-open Swaroop Bhaskar. The Mustang strolls in the end zone putting the home team in front early on.

On the ensuing kickoff, Plainfield Central’s Tyler Major receives the ball at the 12-yard line and heads upfield. Mustang Kevin Foonde jars the ball loose, and a herd of Mustangs jump on it. Brandon Noe gets out of the pile with the rock and Metea Valley has great field position.

Mustang Dylan Liner outruns all 11 defenders for the score

The Mustangs are now in the Redzone and MacLeod throws a screen pass to Dylan Liner, it looks like he’ll get dragged down, but he turns up the horsepower. Liner runs past the entire defense, and scores for one of the longest Redzone touchdown receptions you’ll ever see. What a way to start the game for Metea.

On the next drive for Plainfield Central, Jeff Maliska’s pass is deflected by Noe and picked off by Mustang Jace Mohead. The Mustangs can’t move the ball on offense, but Cameron Leys steps up for a 36-yard field goal, which he nails. Metea leads 17-0 not even halfway through the first.

Defense turns into offense for Metea as they lead by 24 points at half

A minute left in the quarter, Maliska drops back again, and is picked off again, this time by Liner! We just saw the Mustang go sideline to sideline for a crazy score, but this time, the Wildcats can catch him.

On the Mustang drive, MacLeod receives a nice block from Charles Flowers to find some time, and throws a nice ball to Dominic Smith for the score. The Mustangs are cruising on senior night, as they go into the halftime break with a 24-0 lead.

Plainfield Central scores but Metea Valley football celebrate senior night with an impressive win

Halfway into the third quarter, the Mustangs are punting and the snap is a little off. Plainfield Central’s Noah Trenter falls on it for the Wildcat touchdown.

With four minutes left in the third, MacLeod steps back and throws one to Liner down the sideline, who makes the grab.

A couple of plays later, the same duo connects for another pass. Liner gets open on the post route and gives Metea another touchdown. The Mustangs run out the rest of the clock, and the defense stands tall, as Metea Valley celebrates senior night with a 31-6 win.