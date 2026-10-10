Metea Valley football outpaces DeKalb in big road victory

Playoff football action is around the corner as we kick off the final two weeks of the regular season. The Metea Valley Mustangs are on the road as they take on the home team, DeKalb. The Barbs seek to shake off their loss last week against Naperville North, concluding their final home game of the season with an upset win. The Mustangs seek to clinch playoff eligibility with a victory for the second time in program history, following their last playoff appearance in 2014. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A big special teams play gives the Mustangs the lead

The Mustangs face an early third-and-long on their first drive; quarterback Javier ‘Iggy’ Amorrortu looks for receiver Marcus Sewart for the deep ball, but the ball sails over his head, forcing the Metea to bring out the punt team.

Metea fools the Barbs’ special teams punt unit with a fake punt, and it’s Amorrortu on the pass attempt, locating James Harris hauling in the catch. He makes a couple of defenders miss and takes it all the way for the game’s opening touchdown. Metea leads 7-0 with nine minutes remaining in the first.

The Barbs’ offense primarily dominates the remainder of the quarter. Henderson Yarbrough IV secures nice yardage on the jet sweep, keeping the offense flowing. Their drive ends successfully with a touchdown from Yarbrough IV off another jet sweep, evening the game at 7-7 as the first quarter ends.

Metea decides to put the ball in Amorrortu’s hands for a designed quarterback run before being tackled by the defender.

Amorrortu continues to impress on the ground game as he escapes pressure and makes a run for the end zone, outmuscling a Barbs defender for another Mustang score. Metea leads 14-7 with eight and a half minutes remaining in the second

DeKalb evens the score before the break

The Barbs seek to keep their offense clicking when quarterback Marcus Hill locates receiver Drake Gay for a big gain, keeping the chains moving. The drive is capped off by a DeKalb rushing touchdown from Brandon Williams Jr. We remain even at 14 apiece entering halftime.

DeKalb seeks to pick up where they left off with the rushing attack; however, the Barbs forget ball security, and the Mustangs manage to force a fumble, and it’s Marquis Brown making the recovery.

The Barbs’ defense forces a Metea red zone stop, and the offense seeks to build momentum as Hill attempts to run right, but Mustang cornerback Kennon Lyke meets him for the stop. Hill exited tonight’s game with an apparent leg injury after that play.

The Barbs’ drive would end in points as Andrew Hou tacks on three points for DeKalb, securing the first advantage of the night for the home team, leading 17-14 to open the fourth quarter.

Amorrortu uses his legs to put Metea in front

With playoff hopes on the line, the Mustang offense faces a third-and-long. Amorrortu breaks the pocket before locating Sewart for the big conversion.

On the next play, Amorrortu calls his number and bursts past the Barbs’ defenders for another Metea Valley touchdown. Metea is in front, leading 21-17 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

The DeKalb offense marches down the field into the red zone; however, the Metea defense forces a fourth down. The Barbs attempt a jet sweep, but the Mustang defense is ready for the play and secures a critical fourth-down stop with Samy El-Sayad making the tackle.

Metea seeks to put the game out of reach on a pass play as it’s caught by Sewart; however, as he attempts to direct his blockers, he ends up losing the football along the way, giving DeKalb another chance to retake the lead in the final minutes.

The Mustangs race to their third win of the season

But the Mustang defense stands tall and gets the ball back to Amorrortu, and the junior takes care of the rest, securing another touchdown with a quarterback run. Metea Valley earns win number three on the year, the most wins in a season for the black and gold since 2021. After earning playoff eligibility, Metea concludes the regular season next week at home against Kaneland.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!