Metea Valley Football scores 21 unanswered points to defeat Downers Grove South 35-19

Football season is back with tonight's matchup showcasing a battle of Mustangs between Downers Grove South and Metea Valley. DGS finished first in their conference last year, with a 6-0 record, while Metea Valley looks to win their first week one game since 2014, as this season marks a new era under head coach Pat Sheehan.

Metea Valley football opens the year with a 14-0 lead against Downers Grove South

Both teams refused to let each other obtain momentum within the first 5 minutes of action until Metea Valley earns a nice run for about 22 yards from Zoelen Terry.

The Mustangs look to capitalize on Terry’s momentum as Charles Larson connects with Trent Sterling on a perfect pass for Metea’s first touchdown of the night and season. Mustangs lead 7-0.

On the kickoff, the Mustangs pull off a great move, with a high-arcing kick, and Cordae Kennedy recovers it! Metea is back on offense, leading 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

To start the second, Sterling picks up where he left off, securing a key first down on a third and medium for Metea to keep the chains moving.

Metea is inside the 10-yard line, and the handoff goes to Marquis Brown. He bulldozes his way into the endzone, putting Metea ahead 14-0.

Here come the other Mustangs: Downers Grove South goes on a run of their own to lead 19-14

Downers Grove South is now forced to punt, and they send it deep into MV territory. However, Metea muffs it, placing DGS in plus territory.

Downers Grove looks to capitalize on the muffed punt as James Sobkowiak connects with Aidan Kanazawa. He catches to get the visitors inside the redzone.

Just before the break, Sobkowiak connects with Antoine Hardin for a TD after a brief discussion amongst the referees to make the right call. Metea leads 14-7 at the half.

Hardin picks up where he left off to start the third quarter, making a nice run after catch for about 25+ yards, putting the Mustangs in plus territory.

Downers Grove South looks to swing the momentum as Daniel Mensah muscles through the defense for a touchdown, but they trail 13-14 after a failed two-point conversion attempt

South’s defense looks to pick up where the offense left off as Caden Phillips picks off Larson’s pass attempt, giving South great field positioning

South is feeling it as Sobkowiak initiates the scramble drill before locating a wide-open Kanazawa for South’s first lead of the night. They lead 19-14 after a failed PAT less than 5 minutes in the third.

Metea Valley answers right back with a 21-0 run and wins its first IHSA Football season opener since 2014

After a long touchdown was called back due to a penalty, Metea responds on the very next play. Terry takes the reverse, and there’s no one on that side of the field. It goes for 66 yards to the house, as Metea now leads 20-19.

Metea’s defense and special teams look to feed off Terry’s momentum as the defense forces a stop, and Gregory Jordan blocks a punt in the endzone! It gives Metea a 22-19 advantage.

Larson fakes the handoff, and it catches the defense off guard as Jordan is wide open for a touchdown. Metea leads 29-19 at the end of three.

This time, Larson fakes the pitch, heads inside, and breaks a couple of tackles. The Metea QB strides downfield and crosses the goal line! It puts the game to bed, with Metea Valley taking down DGS, 35-19. It’s the program’s first week-one win since 2014.

Metea travels next week to Plainfield Central at 7:00 pm.