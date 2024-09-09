Metea Valley Footballs Dylan Liner goes sideline to sideline

Our boys play of the week takes us to Metea Valley, where Dylan Liner takes a screen pass sideline to sideline for the score. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Dylan Liner scores one of the longest red zone touchdowns for Metea Valley

Just four minutes in, the Mustangs lead Plainfield Central 7-0. Liner receives the screen pass and just watch him get to work! Liner breaks free from multiple defenders and runs from one sideline to the other. He breaks through the goalline, pretty much past the entire defense.

Liner would add another touchdown and an interception in the game, earning our boys play of the week!

