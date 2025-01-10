Metea Valley girls bowling defeats Naperville Central and continues to roll through the DVC

We’re back for one of our first girls’ bowling highlights of 2025, as Naperville Central hosts Metea Valley at Fox Bowl. Both teams have already competed this week, with the Redhawks falling to Geneva, while the Mustangs beat Downers North on Monday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley girls bowling opens with a 290-pin advantage against Central

We get game one going as Naperville Central Redhawk Maddie Davila looks for the X but comes up short with only 9 pins. Her next throw she sinks the spare. Davilla would go on to finish with 433, Redhawks highest scoring bowler.

Mustang Mya Moore follows suit behind Davila with nine pins of her own. Moore would then go on to finish with the highest score of the night between both schools with 499.

Shannon Lynch looks to join in on the fun with Moore as she drills the first strike of the night. Cosette Cannell follows suit behind Lynch and follows up with a strike of her own.

Metea Valley is rolling and doesn’t look to cool off anytime soon, as Abby Kot buries all 10 pins for another Mustang Strike.

Naperville Central Redhawk Lauren Kujat comes up on a strike to end the bleeding, The Mustangs come up with the best game-one score at 842-552.

Lynch and Moore keep the Mustangs in front

Game two starts off hot with Metea’s Lynch knocking down all 10 pins for a strike out the gate. Kot joins in on the strike party by getting one of her own.

Lynch is on fire as with this throw she collects her first of a double.

Moore sees Lynch bury a strike so she does the same by knocking down all 10 pins for the X.

Following Moore, Lynch’s next throw gives her one of her many doubles in tonight’s matchup. The Mustang finishes the match with a 427 series.

Cannell is back up and she’s back providing a strike for the Mustangs. Cannell would go on to finish the night with 461.

Redhawk Maddie Davila gets the final strike of game 2 here as part of a 433 series.

Redhawk Ro Swaekauski started Game 3 with nine pins that left her speechless. She cleans up with a nice spare and finishes the night with a 322 series.

Davila keeps her momentum going in the final game, and gets a strike. She records a 160 in game three.

However, it would be Metea Valley’s Grace Parli who would come up and knock down all 10 pins during the final game. Parli knocks down the final strike of the night as the Mustangs cruise to a DVC win. They take down the Redhawks by 624 pins. 2358-1734.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!