Metea Valley girls bowling rolls to first DVC victory of the season over Neuqua Valley

Metea Valley girls bowling hosts Neuqua Valley for a DVC matchup at Fox Bowl. The Wildcats are 2-0 to start conference play, while the Mustangs are in search of their first win of the season.

Metea Valley strikes first

Moriah Greenwood getting things going early for Metea Valley. She is especially strong in the first two games and finishes with a 472 series overall for the Mustangs.

Neuqua Valley gets a solid opening game from Aniya Emerson who gets a strike as part of a game of 124.

One of the key returning bowlers for Metea is Jade Williams who once again puts up one of the stronger scores on the team. A 178 in game three helps the Mustang to a 467 series overall.

Cosette Cannell also chipping in for the black and gold with a strike as the Mustangs win game one.

Neuqua Valley hangs tough

Neuqua Valley looking to pick things up in the second game. Anushree Pitre has a split in front of her, but she manages to knock both pins down for the spare, much to the relief of the Wildcat.

Grace Parli is new to varsity for Metea Valley this winter but she’s fitting in right away. Four straight strikes gives her a hambone near the end of game two en route to a 471 series

Another Wildcat bowler facing a tough split, this one of the 5-10 variety. Khushi Patel picks it up beautifully as part of her best game, a 139 in game two.

Neuqua Valley continues to pick up spares as Bella Cann knocks down the final five pins to help the Cats stay close.

Metea bowling picks up first DVC win

Erin Scott with the second-best score overall for Neuqua Valley with a 393 series as she rolls a strike as game three gets underway.

The top Neuqua bowler on the day is sophomore Chanel Edwards who picks things up in games two and three and rolls a 411 series to lead the way.

Metea Valley hanging on to the lead as Abby Kott celebrates this strike with her teammates as part of a 362 series.

The Mustangs pull away for the team victory as Mya Moore impresses with the top overall game and series in the match. Moore ends with a 193 in game two and a 491 series as Metea Valley picks up its first DVC win of the season over Neuqua Valley by more than 400 pins.

