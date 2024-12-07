Metea Valley girls bowling wins early DVC game against Waubonsie

Metea Valley girls bowling and the reigning DVC champions, Waubonsie Valley open the DVC season at Fox Bowl in Wheaton. Last year’s contest ended with a Warriors win by 259 pins. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea’s Jade Williams wastes no time kicking things off with a strike attacking the first pin.

Her teammate, Grace Parli, tosses one with a late break towards the left, collecting nine pins. A softer touch sinks the tenth for the spare on her next throw.

Fellow Mustang Mya Moore delivers a head-on early strike as well.

Waubonsie counters with Annika Wilberg collapsing all ten pins after her throw finds the pocket. On her next throw, it’s more of the same with a softer touch on the curve.

The Warriors’ Trudy Wang builds off of the momentum and notches a strike herself.

Abby Kot of the Mustangs curves this one too far left but can adjust for her second throw of the frame, collecting the spare.

Asia Mitchell keeps it as close as can be through the first game with a head-on strike for the Warriors.

Moore remains hot at the end of the first game with back-to-back strikes, using precise power before showcasing a softer touch on a sharp curve.

Cosette Cannell and Samantha Wiertelak pick up strikes

Both squads struggled to collect many strikes in the second game, but Metea’s Cosette Cannell marks down two spares in a row, first with a soft kick spare before knocking down a lone pin the next frame. She ends with 392.

Waubonsie’s Samantha Wiertelak follows that up with a much-needed strike. She ends with 429.

Williams is back with two great frames, first with a great ball that finds the pocket for a strike. The next frame, after a tough set-up, she has the throw of the day with this kick spare that shoots from right to left.

Back over to Kot, who just misses a strike. She goes on to collect the 10th pin and ends with a 444.

Wilberg doesn’t follow the trend, she connects on this one to complete the turkey before getting her fourth strike in a row in her next frame. She ends with 466.

Parli and Moore lead Metea Valley girls bowling past Waubonsie

Now in the third and final game, both teams settle back in. Mitchell starts it off with a commanding strike in her first frame. She ends with 429.

Wang gets enough of a curve to land another strike for the Warriors. She ends with a team-high 501.

In the final frame, Parli and Moore take over; first with Parli hitting back-to-back strikes before falling one pin short of the 10th-frame turkey. She ends with 551. Moore misses one pin on her first throw of the frame but collects it in the second with accuracy. Down to her final throw, she scatters all ten pins. She ends with a dual-high 569.

Metea gets revenge from last year as the reigning DVC champs fall to the Mustangs, 2492-2311. The Warriors will try to rebound on December 7th at the J-Hawk Invite at Cherry Bowl. The Mustangs are off until the 10th when they’ll take on Neuqua Valley on the road.

