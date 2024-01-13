Metea Valley girls bowling wrap up DVC dual play with a win over Naperville Central

Metea Valley girls bowling meets up with DVC foe Naperville Central, just a week before conference Position night. Naperville Central looks to pick up their third win in a row. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Duffrin bowls a 574 series

We start things off as Teresa Duffrin continues to pave the way for the Redhawks, as her opening shot knocks down all the pins for the strike.

Later Duffrin gets fancy as her shot Brooklyn’s off the left side for the strike. Duffrin finishes the match with a team-high 574 series.

Duffrin would have her hands full on the same pair with Jade Williams. The Mustang bowler sees her strike attempt do just enough to tip over the 10-pin for the mark.

Later, Williams sees what Duffrin did and also gets fancy with a Brooklyn strike of her own. Williams finishes the day with a 444 overall series.

Kate Andersen tries to assist her teammate as the Redhawk blazes through the pins for the strike. Moriah Greenwood is up for her spare attempt, which just hangs on for the conversion. Andersen finishes with a 378 series while Greenwood ends on a 413 series.

The Mustangs would continue to make things difficult on the next pair. Mya Moore’s strike shot sends the pins flying in all different directions for the X. Her teammate, Grace Parli, would have similar success. Watch as Parli’s shot comes back to knock the pins down domino style for the strike. Moore ends the day with a 442 series while Parli leads the Mustangs with a 500 series.

The Redhawks would try to answer on that lane as Maddie Davila follows in her teammates’ footsteps as she picks up a Brooklyn strike of her own to make a 327 series sandwich.

Megan Moreno also joins in as her attempt plows the pins down for the strike. Moreno finishes the day 5 pins behind Davila with a 322 series.

The Redhawks would try to keep things close as Abby Hennessey’s shot plows forward for the strike, but the Mustangs would put things away as Abby Kot’s shot explodes the pins every which way for a strike of her own.

Metea Valley girls bowling secures a DVC win

Kot ends the match with a 349 series, as a part of Metea’s 239 pin victory (2188-1949 ) over the Redhawks. Central suffers its fifth loss of the season.