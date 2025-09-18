Metea Valley girls golf narrowly gets by Naperville Central as the regular season winds down

We’re back at Naperbrook golf course with the sun shining on a perfect Monday afternoon. Naperville Central girls golf is here to compete against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are coming off a win against Neuqua Valley last week, while the host Redhawks fell in a tight one to Waubonsie Valley as the regular season enters the final weeks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The second group starts the day off strong

We start on the green at hole number one with Metea golfer Ansely Ellis. The Mustang looks to save par and has a lengthy putt in front of her. Undeterred, Ellis buries it to start the day even. She eventually ends the day with an overall score of 44.

Up next is Poppy Marusin of Naperville Central. The Redhawk hits the ball with the right line and with enough speed to lock in for a birdie. Marusin ends her round with a score of 45.

Maya Shah continues her strong freshman campaign

Moving on to the 4th hole, Metea Valley freshman Maya Shah tees off looking to continue her solid start to the day. She lands on the edge of the green, where she goes on to finish the hole with another par.

Mckenna Wigfield hits a nice tee shot towards the pin with the sun shining brightly on the green. Now on the green, Wigfield has a chance for her second birdie of the day, after picking one up on hole 2. She makes a strong putt; however, the ball rolls just past the cup. A par helps Wigfield end the day with an overall score of 44.

On the par five seventh hole, Naperville Central’s Ashika Patel chips from the sunlight and into the shade on the green. Patel attempts to knock home a birdie from long distance, but the ball veers to the right and misses the hole by a few inches. The Redhawk is able to clean up for par from there.

Central teammate Erin Hackett is also chipping from the fairway. She takes a big chunk of turf, but it gets the job done as she drops the ball within ten feet of the cup. Hackett ends her round with a 49.

Maya Shah of Metea Valley is also looking for a birdie on number seven. However, her attempt stops before it can reach the cup, but she is able to finish the hole with a par and a team-best round of 39.

Golfers finish strong on the ninth hole

On the mound at hole number nine, Patel hits a chip shot that gets her ball on the green and near the flag. The Redhawk ends the day on a high note with her second birdie of the round and an overall score of 38 to lead all golfers.

The Redhawks continue to fly on hole nine with Lia Elliot knocking home a birdie of her own as she wraps up her round.

Metea Valley picks up another DVC win

The ninth hole success continues for Naperville Central and Stella Bender. She finds her way onto the edge of the green after chipping out of the weeds, leaving a long-range putt for par. Bender stands over the ball and delivers, sinking the putt from way downtown, sending the sophomore home happy.

Later on, Metea Valley’s Ashley Jenner hits a nice out from the bunker and onto the green, just missing the flagstick. Jenner keeps the good times rolling at the end by making a long-distance putt, giving the Mustang another par and an overall score of 46. That tally helps Metea Valley come out on top, narrowly winning the matchup by the score of 173-176 over Naperville Central.

