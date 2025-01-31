Metea Valley girls hoops beat Neuqua for first DVC win since January 2023

We have a DVC girls basketball showcase between tonight’s host, Neuqua Valley, and the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Wildcats look to bounce back after falling to Aurora Central Catholic. The Mustangs are in search of their first winning streak since the beginning of December after beating Bartlett by 18! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley girls basketball and Neuqua end the first all tied at seven

About four minutes in, the Wildcats get the board and Alexis May throws a deep pass to Taylor Dobry for the easy two points. The Wildcats go ahead 4-3 early on.

Neuqua tries to set up a play, but Payton Giannone pickpockets the Wildcats, earning herself and the Mustangs a nice two-point bucket.

On a scramble for the rebound, the Mustangs get the second chance opportunity, and Jailyn Cutts converts for two down low. We end the first all-tied at seven.

Both sides score seven more points in the second quarter

In the second, Wildcat Nalia Clifford gets the inbound steal and fast break score as the Wildcats lead 11-8.

The Wildcats look to keep the scoring attack open as Taylor Dobry attacks the basket, earning herself two points.

The Mustangs seek to end their scoring drought and do so as Jailyn Cutts knocks down a three-pointer. Neuqua still leads 14-11.

Teammate Arianna Hammons finds her first points of the game as she knocks down the last points of the first half. Her three ties this one up at 14.

Metea girls hoops begin to build a lead against Neuqua

As the third quarter gets underway, Wildcats Emmerson McManis hits a nice step-back three-pointer to open things up.

However, it’s Hammons who responds to McManis with a three-pointer of her own as we’re tied up at 17

The Wildcats leave Mustang Annie Burk wide open for a three, and she knocks it down. About five minutes into the third, the Mustangs lead 20-17.

Neuqua sets up a play on offense, finding Vlera Maliqi inside for two! Her score puts Neuqua back within one.

Metea works the ball around the perimeter, and the Wildcats still don’t learn from their mistakes, as Burk is open again for the easy three. Metea leads 25-18.

After the Mustang basket, Wildcat Olivia Beaman drives and attacks the basket for the two points.

On the long inbounds play, it’s Giannone who gets this tough and one basket to drop!

Beaman looks to provide again for the Wildcats, and she does with this step-back three-pointer! After an offensive third quarter compared to the first half, the Mustangs still lead 29 to 25.

Mustangs win first DVC contest since January 2023

Starting off the fourth quarter, and after a Wildcat miss, Dobry gets the offensive rebound and scores the first points of the fourth quarter.

However, the Mustangs catch the wildcats sleeping, and break the press! Hammons finds her way to the basket for an easy layup.

The Mustangs show no signs of slowing down anytime soon as Giannone attacks the paint for the floater. Mustangs lead 35-29.

Late in the fourth, the Wildcats look for life and get it as Dobry knocks down a three-pointer. However, they’re still down by five.

The Wildcats come up short as Metea breaks the press and Cutts puts one up and in for the dagger. Metea Valley takes it by the final score of 43-36 and earns their first DVC win since January 2023!