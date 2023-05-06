Metea Valley girls soccer celebrates seniors in win against Waubonsie

It’s senior night for Metea Valley girls soccer. The Mustangs look to continue another impressive season taking on Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea off to a strong start in the first half

Starting the game seven minutes in. Kyleigh Jannisch flicks the ball onto Lucy Burk whose volley goes off of the crossbar.

A couple of minutes later Tyra King puts in a cross that finds Burk again but she’s denied by Meredith Stemm.

Metea with a freekick now on the 27 yard line. Riley Strcic steps up to strike it and it bounces just in front of Stemm into the back of the net. The senior puts the Mustangs up by one.

It doesn’t take the Mustangs long to double that. Kyleigh Jannisch has the ball on top of the 16 as she fires on net beating Stemm. Metea goes into halftime with a two goal advantage.

The Mustangs finish off the Warriors in the second half

Ten minutes into the second half Mckenna Wigfield has a shot from distance that saved by Meredith Stemm but quick to the rebound is Tyra King who taps in Metea’s third.

Metea pushing for a fourth goal. Lucy Burk whips in a cross to Tyra King but this time the senior is denied by Stemm and the ball is cleared by the Warrior defense.

The Mustangs would eventually find a fourth through Lily Senese. Metea Valley stays undefeated on the season as the Mustangs take down Waubonsie Valley 4-0.

