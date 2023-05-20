Metea Valley girls soccer dominates to a regional title

Tyra King scores four goals to help Metea Valley girls soccer to a regional championship over Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We’re at Metea Valley High School for the girls soccer regional final. The number one seeded Mustangs take on the number nine seeded Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Wildcats defeated Plainfield South 4-1 to get here while the Mustangs shut out Yorkville 8-0.

Metea Valley in control in the first half

The Mustangs are on the attack here as Tyra King delivers a cross into the box and her teammate Lucy Burk goes for the backheel and scores. The Mustangs go up 1-0.

Next Riley Strcic looks down field and sets up a great pass here for Cydnie Bayless but her shot goes just wide as the Mustangs push to double their lead.

Defender Sydney Phillips delivers a nice cross towards Kyleigh Jannisch. She rips this shot past Neuqua goalkeeper Zoe Fabian and the Mustangs extend their lead 2-0.

The Wildcats look to respond as Lauren Milani tries a cross to Safa Jeffery, but Metea goalkeeper Alyssa Gluting is able to get to the ball first.

The Mustangs keep the pressure up as Jannisch gets across midfield and sends a nice through ball towards King. She pulls some moves and beats out two Wildcat defenders, and she finds the back of the net. The Mustangs take a commanding 3-0 lead as we go into halftime.

Tyra King goes off for four goals

The Mustangs aren’t done yet as they push for more goals. Burke sends a cross towards goal and goalkeeper Fabian gets a piece of it, but it deflects towards Bayless and she taps it in. The Mustangs are now up by four.

This time Bayless passes the ball towards King and she slots this shot past the keeper to get her second goal of the match. Mustangs lead 5-0.

Corner kick for the Wildcats as Kate Wohlfeil sends this ball towards the goal. It bounces around inside the box and Alexis May gets a foot to it She scores to finally get the Wildcats on the board but they still trail 5-1.

Free kick for the Mustangs and Zoe Kirkman decides to go for goal here but Zoe Fabian is able to secure the ball and does not give up a rebound.

King pushes for a hat trick and she gets it with an excellent strike. She finishes the night with four goals as the Mustangs dominate this match to win 8-1. They win the regional final and will move on to the sectional semifinal on Tuesday to face Lockport.

