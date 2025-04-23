Metea Valley girls soccer pulls away in the second half to top Neuqua Valley

It’s a battle of two girls soccer programs with combined records of 14-2 entering the pitch for today’s DVC matchup at Neuqua Valley. Metea Valley storms into south Naperville, winners of seven straight and looks to continue to own the recent rivalry against Neuqua, winning the last seven matchups over the blue and gold. The Wildcats sit at 7-1, representing their best start since 2015 when they finished as the 3A runner-up at state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs are on the attack early with Olvia Hernandez shooting from outside the box but Wildcat goalie Liz Fried is there for the save.

Isabelle Leofanti strikes first for the Mustangs

Here comes Metea again as Chloe Birch cross kicks over to Isabelle Leofanti, who uses her right foot to knock in the opening goal over ten minutes into the contest.

Leofanti and the Mustangs want some more, but this Fried makes a diving stop, and out of the blue, she goes up for another big save to keep it a one-goal game.

Alexis May helps Neuqua with defense to offense

The Wildcats turn defense into offense with an Alexis May steal. She will do all herself, waiting for an open window, and strikes a laser into the back of the net for the equalizer 1-1.

Neuqua looks for the lead before the half but Alessandra Russo crosses past everyone and Mustang goalie Aarna Raghavapudi runs out of the net and makes the save. Score remains 1-1 at the half.

Chloe Birch hopes to give Metea Valley the lead with a free kick, but it sails high over the net, and the Wildcat defense dodges a bullet.

Haley Linden tries to set up a play for Neuqua, but Sydney Phillips follows the loose ball and clears it from harm’s way.

On the Metea end of the field, Lily Senese crosses over to Chloe Birch, who kicks a high-arching shot that lobs over everyone and in for a goal. Birch will take it, but more importantly, the Mustangs will take it as they take the lead back 2-1.

Jessie Terada secures a win for Metea Valley girls soccer

The defense remains in check as Jessie Terada slides and knocks the ball away to prevent another Neuqua goal.

Looking to put the game away late, Birch launches a cross kick that finds the head of Terada who scores the knockout punch. Metea Valley picks up a huge 3-1 road victory over the Neuqua Valley.

