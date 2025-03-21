Metea Valley girls soccer uses a strong second half to beat Benet Academy

The early morning snow melts just in time as we continue the opening week of high school girls soccer. Metea Valley takes the pitch for its first home game, searching for win number one after a 1-0 loss to Oswego. Benet Academy comes to town fresh off an opening day victory over Wheaton Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

New goalies with strong showings for both teams

The Mustangs are looking for that first goal of the season with Chloe Birch setting up a play with her cross-kick, but the ball lands in the hands of new Redwing goalie Giada McGlynn.

Metea also has a new goalie in Aarna Raghavapudi, and she’s in position to shut down Ivana Vukas’s strike to keep the game scoreless.

A free kick is coming up for Metea near the Benet zone where Chloe Birch gets another shot, hittingw the left corner for the Mustang’s first goal of the game and the girls soccer season.

The Redwings look for an answer, but Keira Stone puts too much juice on the shot as it sails over the net, and it’s a 1-0 game at intermission.

Benet remains on lockdown defensively as McGlynn chases the loose ball and falls on it for the save.

Chloe Sentman tries a free-kick to set up a play, but Raghavapudi runs out and makes another save as the Mustangs still lead 1-0.

Isabelle Leofanti and McKenna Wigfield add insurance to secure a Metea Valley win

The Mustangs finally add another tally as Olivia Hernandez finds Isabelle Leofanti who quickly fires it into the back for a 2-0 lead.

With the second half winding down, McKenna Wigfield dribbles, waits for her target to open up and strikes it home for the knockout punch. Metea Valley picks up win number one with a 3-0 win over Benet Academy girls soccer.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!