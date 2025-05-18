Metea Valley girls track and field sends three to state at the Rolling Meadows sectional

It’s sectional week for girls track and field as Rolling Meadows hosts multiple schools such as York, Proviso West, Wheaton North, Metea Valley, and many more, with athletes who look for a chance to qualify for state and become sectional champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Multiple field events moved indoors

After the first of many delays on the night due to some heat, wind and lightning, several field events move indoors including pole vault. Up first is Glenbard West’s Kendal Cullen, who qualifies for state on her vault attempt as she clears the bar with ease, finishing second at 3.50 meters.

Up next is Emerson Smith from Wheaton North. She also clears with ease and wins the event with a finishing height of 3.65 meters

Amaria Riggins heads to state for Metea in the pole vault

Amaria Riggins from Metea Valley looks for a chance to qualify for state as well with her attempt at 3.20 meters. Riggins clears the bar and lands upright, earning an opportunity to compete at state as she celebrates with her teammates and coaches.

Tori Robinson-Thomas from Proviso East and Lauren Mead from Wheaton North qualify for state in the high jump with heights of 1.57 meters. Thomas also qualifies in the shot put, finishing as the runner up.

Amanda Douglas from Proviso West is the shot put champion at 12.01 meters and makes the state cut in the discus with a second-place finish. Cassie Mach from Maine West is the discus champ with a toss of 35.99 meters.

Sophia Dalrymple from Wheaton North is the long jump sectional champion at 5.54 meters while Mackenzie Fodrey from Glenbard East wins the triple jump with a performance of 11.34 meters.

Track events are delayed by nearly five hours

After about a five-hour lightning delay, we finally begin track events around nine o’clock, starting with the 4×800, with both heats going on simultaneously to move things along.

Midway through the relay, Glenbard West holds the lead however, York is behind them, looking to take first place.

In the end, West would hold on strong to win the event with Alexa Novak, Mackenzie Gilbert, Maia Kaslewicz, Shayne Dietzen finishing in a time of 9:21.14. Metea Valley would finish in 7th place as York takes second place and Elk Grove Village in third.

Arianna Hammons punches her ticket to state for Metea Valley

Later in the night it’s the 100 meter hurdles. It’s a pretty close start until Proviso East Pirate, Tori Robinson-Thomas pulls away for her second first-place victory of the sectional. In second is Wheaton North’s Sophia Dalrymple, in third is Metea Valley’s Arainna Hammons, coming in with a time of 15.18 seconds which is fast enough to make it to state.

Julia Hannon earns a spot at state for the Mustangs in the 400

Later in the meet the 400 meter sprinters take the track as every athlete gives it their all as the clock ticks towards 11 pm. However, it’s Rolling Meadows Hazzel Nadal who takes first place on her home track with a time of 57.21 seconds. Autumn Gruenwald from Wheaton North takes second, Sarah Cull from Maine South in third, Olivia Gwaltney from Willowbrook takes fourth and Morgan Navarre from York takes fifth. Mustang Julia Hannon qualifies for state with a 6th place finish and a new PR of 59.31 seconds.

We switch over to the 300 meter hurdles, and it’s similar results to the 100. Thomas gives the Pirates another victory in the hurdles and qualifies for state in a fourth event. Dalrymple and Hammons finish in the same positions as the 100 meters, Hammons qualifies for state in her second event by finishing third, Dalrymple as the runner up as Wheaton North takes the lead in the team standings.

The second longest race of the night is the 1600 meters, as all athletes get off to a quick start, eagerly looking for those spots at state.

Glenbard West runner Alexa Novak takes the 1600 victory with a time of 5:04, as Maine South’s Sofia Arcuri takes second, and Willowbrook’s Amelie Ojeda takes third, all three qualify for state. Ojeda won the 3200 earlier in the night.

With the clock approaching midnight the 200 meter runners hit the track. Rolling Meadows’ Hazel Nadal takes first with a time of 24.98 seconds, closely behind her is Precious Akinsanya from Maine West at 25.07 seconds. Both qualify for state.

However, it is Wheaton North that emerges as the victors of the Rolling Meadows girls track and field sectional, coming in first with 95.5 points, followed by Glenbard West and York in third. Metea Valley would finish in 12th place with three athletes heading downstate.

Full results can be found on athletic.net