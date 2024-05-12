Metea Valley girls track & field compete at the Lake Park 3A Sectional

Metea Valley girls track and field travels to the Lake Park 3A Sectional, with many teams vying for a trip down to state at Eastern Illinois University. The sectional was originally scheduled for Thursday but inclement weather pushed it back to Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Annastasia Murphy wins the high Jump and Sydni Ellison-Muse gets second in the shot put for Metea Valley

Let’s start with the field events. Mustang Annastasia Murphy is doing the high jump and she succeeds on the third attempt at 1.67 meters. The Metea Valley senior secures first place in the sectional and qualifies for state.

Over to the shot put with Mustang Sydni Ellison-Muse. On her second attempt here, she records 10.82 meters, which almost breaks her first attempt of 10.83.

Going to Muse’s sixth attempt, this throw would land her second place with a score of 10.97 and qualify for State. Proviso East’s Tori Robinson-Thomas throws 11.26 meters for first place.

Metea Valley’s Makayla Murrell, Isabelle Taylor, Madison Wilson and Mariah Wilson qualify for state

Let’s head over to the track for the 4×100 relay. Metea Valley’s Makayla Murrell is picking up the pace while Glenbard North’s Gianna Gatses takes the lead. However, it’s York’s Lainey Paul, Morgan Navarre, Norah Peiffle, and Jillian Booth taking home the event with a time of 47.83. Metea’s team of Murrell, Isabelle Taylor, Madison Wilson, and Mariah Wilson gets third and qualifies for the state meet.

Now over to the 4×800 meter relay, where Maya Hall gets the Mustangs in second to start. In the end, OPRF gets first, York in second, GBW in third, Batavia in fourth and Metea Valley in fifth. The Mustangs relay team of Hall, Isabella Sieben, Kamea Baker, and Julia Hannon qualify for the state meet, and they are hyped up after the finish!

Underway is the 800 meters. Mustang Maya Hall starts the race inside lane two. Glenbard West’s Mackenzie Gilbert and York’s Sophia Galiano Sanchez lead the pack about halfway through. In the end, however, it’s Gilbert who takes home the event with a time of 2:16.06.

York goes one and two in the 1600 meter with Katherine Klimek and Maggie Owens

Sun is down and lights are on for a twilight run in the 1600 meter run. Metea Valley’s Kamea Baker is running this event including York’s Katherine Klimek and Maggie Owens, taking the lead. About halfway through, Klimek and Owens are competing against each other with two Glenbard West runners trailing just behind. It’s a battle of green teams in the end, but Klimek wins with a time of 5:08.39. Owens finishes just .16 seconds behind.

Kyla Harris and Arainna Hammons make the trip to the IHSA State Meet

The final event of the night is the 200 meter race. Running in lane four is York’s Lainey Paul alongside Mustang Kyla Harris in lane three. Harris takes fifth, with Paul taking home the win with a time of 25.06. Harris qualifies for state in the 400 meters with a time of 58.54.

At the end of the day, it’s York who takes home the sectional plaque. Metea Valley girls track & field’a Arainna Hammons does well in the Sectional and qualifies for the state meet in 100 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles.