Metea Valley girls volleyball beats Naperville Central in a three set thriller

Metea Valley girls volleyball hosts the Naperville Central Redhawks in this DVC matchup. The Redhawks enter tonight's matchup on a three-game winning streak following straight-set wins against Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, and Dekalb. The Mustangs are also on a three-game winning streak, defeating Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Naperville North in straight sets.

Makenna Devick and the Redhawks take down Metea Valley to open the DVC match

The Redhawks lead 8-6 as Caroline Impey serves. Katie Schuele sets up Addison Torain, who knocks it down for the kill to pull Metea within one.

Makenna Devick is up for Central, and she serves up an ace. The Redhawks are in control in the first set, with a 15-9 lead.

These two sides would go back and forth here. Sarah Butler sets up Impey, and as she goes for the kill, a Mustang deflects it out of bounds. Central takes the point and extends its lead to 19-10.

Metea Valley pulls closer in this one, but Butler nails the ace, and Naperville Central takes the first set 25-18.

Metea Valley girls volleyball pulls away from Central at the end of the second

The Mustangs and Redhawks are tied 9-9 early in the second set as both teams keep pushing to grab the lead. Olivia Stewart crushes this for the kill, and Metea has the edge here, 10-9 over Central.

Metea leads 16-15 as the Redhawks look to stay within striking distance. Impey gets a point from the middle for the Redhawks and we’re tied at 16.

Metea would cruise to close the set. Torain settles one down and sets up Schuele, who smashes it to help the Mustangs take the second set 25-20

Mustangs take the third set 32-30 and remain undefeated in conference play

Jenna Green serves it up here for the black and gold, as the two sides have been neck and neck in the third set. Ashley Ward goes for a kill, but the Redhawks send it back. Schuele would set up Stewart and she gets the kill to put the Mustangs up 21-20.

We are tied at 29 and Devick nails this as the Mustangs can’t get to it and the Redhawks take a 30-29 lead over Metea.

On the next serve, Devick it over, and it goes out of bounds as Metea takes a point. We’re tied at thirty.

Maddie Hopkins is up to serve for Metea Valley as the Redhawks overhit it, and Torain gets the kill to pull the Mustangs in front 31-30!

These two have been going at it all evening, but Torain knocks this down as the ball tools off the blockers. The Mustangs take the third set 32-30 in thrilling fashion over the Redhawks and are now 4-0 in DVC play.