Metea Valley girls volleyball defeats Geneva and wins fourth straight Regional title

Metea Valley girls volleyball and Geneva face off in an IHSA regional championship. The Mustangs travel to Geneva winners of three straight, while the host Vikings have one win in the past four games. Metea also looks to earn a fourth straight IHSA Regional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea girls volleyball wins a close first set against Geneva

The Vikings come out strong as Bridget Feichter sets the ball to Samantha Vanda, who hits one off the Metea blockers. We’re all square at two.

The Mustangs don’t lose their composure as Geneva attempts to set up a kill but Metea Valley’s Cheliyah Mattox denies it. Metea goes up 5-3.

Geneva keeps mounting pressure as Sophia Broderick digs it out, and Feichter sets it to Vanda who spikes the ball for a score. It ties the first set at 9-9.

Now looking to get in front by three, the Vikings keep working as the first hit from Vanda is blocked. Metea blocks Annabel Stevenson before setting up on offense. Vanda and the Vikings show off a good touch at the net for a block themselves! Geneva leads 12-9.

Metea Valley doesn’t let the lead the Vikings have phase them as Addison Torrain bumps the ball to the net only for the Vikings to spike the ball out of bounds making the score 17-15 Mustangs

The Mustangs kept the pressure as a rally between the two teams eventually goes toward Metea’s side. Addison Torain stuffs this Viking hit. Metea Valley takes the first set 25-23!

Mustangs erase an early 6-1 deficit to comeback and win fourth straight IHSA Girls Volleyball Regional title

As we enter the second set, the Vikings once again have a three-point lead, and Vanda, Broderick, and Feichter each score a point against the Mustangs.

The Vikings continue to show a strong introduction in the second set as Feichter sets the ball to Lillian Hallahan who slams one that the Mustangs can’t control. Geneva leads 6-1.

The Mustangs keep closing the gap as Ava Guzaski sets the ball to Maddie Hopkins who sends the ball over the net to put the Mustangs in the lead 9-8.

Metea Valley keeps this momentum going as Torrain slides for a great dig! Katie Schuele sets up Hopkins who scores a point . Metea leads 16-14.

On set and match point, Torain places the serve in the perfect spot for the ace! Metea girls volleyball wins the second set 25-16 against Geneva and secures the program’s fourth straight Regional Championship! They’ll play St. Charles North in the Sectional Semis on Tuesday night.