Metea Valley girls volleyball opens DVC play with a win against Waubonsie

The Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel to play Metea Valley girls volleyball. The Mustangs have a record of 16-5, and the Warriors have a record of 6-7. Both teams are looking to open the DVC season with a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball opens the first set ahead of Metea

Early in the first set, Addison Torian puts the Mustangs on the board with a nice tip over the Warriors.

Katie Schule then sets up Oliva Stewart with a powerful Kill to tie the game up at 3 apiece.

On the next serve, a great dig from Lauryn Logan helps set up Naomi Dowd on the outside to give the Warriors a 4-3 Lead.

Warriors Setter Liv O’Hara jumps up for a great block as they extend their lead to 5-3.

The Mustangs show off their own blocking ability as Ashely Ward and Cheliyah Mattox combine for the stuff. They still trail the Warriors 7-6

The Mustangs start to pull ahead thanks to Schuele

A couple of points later, Schuele sets up Torain, who powers one home for the kill. Metea leads 8-7.

As the first set goes on, the Mustangs are now up by six. Warrior Belle Black sets up O’Hara, whose kill deflects off the Metea wall and down for the point. The Mustangs still lead 18-13.

The home team continues to stay in front. Schuele delivers a beautiful kill off the fake set! They would go on to take the first set 25-21.

Metea Valley girls volleyball take care of Waubonsie for first DuPage Valley Conference win

The second set starts with Stewart’s electric kill for Metea as she ties it up at two apiece.

The Warriors get the ball over as the Mustangs look to strike, but the combination of WV’s Dowd and O’Hara come up with the block! They lead 3-2

Schule and Metea, however, are ready to play as the Mustang rises for the block! Metea leads 11-9.

But not so Fast! Warriors’ right-side hitter Naomi David keeps the game alive as she plops one just over the Mustangs! It cuts the Metea lead to 14-12

On the next serve, the Mustangs get right back to work. Schuele sets up Torian for the powerful kill, which gives them a three-point lead.

The Mustangs show their defensive ability as both Schuele and Stewart block the Warrior’s attempt to give them a 23-19 lead.

At match point now, the Warriors attempt a defensive block, but it ends up out of bounds, giving the Mustangs a 25-19 second set win. Metea Valley wins the DVC opener in straight sets and improves to 17-5 on the year.